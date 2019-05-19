100 years ago
The jury subpoenaed by Coroner Dinwoodey to inquire into the death of former Idaho Register founder and publisher William E. Wheeler returned a verdict to the effect that the accident was unavoidable so far as the driver of the car was concerned. Wheeler was hit by a truck while crossing Broadway on his regular evening stroll. A native of Illinois, he first came to Evanston, Wyo., to start a newspaper there. In 1880 he moved to Blackfoot where he started the Blackfoot Register, which he moved to Eagle Rock in 1884, renaming it the Idaho Register (Eagle Rock was renamed Idaho Falls in 1890). A member of the Union Army guard detachment at President Abraham Lincoln’s funeral in 1865, Wheeler was a staunch Republican and the Idaho Register reflected his pro-business views until he retired and turned the paper over to M.B. Yeaman. The Register merged with the Idaho Falls Times in 1920, and in 1932 the Times-Register merged with the Daily Post to become the Post-Register. Wheeler and his wife, Elizabeth, are buried in Rose Hill Cemetery.
75 years ago
This week in 1944, airplanes were scheduled to spread poison bait over 190,000 acres in Fremont, Clark, Madison and Jefferson counties to combat an infestation of Mormon crickets. Dr. Claud Wakeland, chief of the division of grasshopper control at the USDA office in Denver, mapped plans with R.H. Young, Idaho’s agriculture commissioner. Keith E. Evans, USDA field supervisor in Idaho Falls, was to coordinate the effort with Dr. W.E. Shull, the University of Idaho entomologist in charge of the Idaho control program. Two planes were to be used, spreading poison at a rate of 20 pounds an acre.
50 years ago
The new $2.3 million wing of Sacred Heart Hospital on South Boulevard was dedicated May 18, 1969. Principals at the ceremony included R.K. Rose, chairman of the hospital’s management board; Monsignor Edmund R. Cody of Boise, vicar general of the Idaho Catholic diocese; Dr. C.D. Collins, president of the hospital’s medical staff; Jane Wood, a nurse representing hospital employees; and Idaho Falls Mayor S. Eddie Pedersen, who underscored the value of the new facilities to the city and the area.
25 years ago
Hoping to give their community an economic boost, the Ammon City Council voted unanimously on May 19, 1994, to approve a plan that would help Boise-based Cantlon Properties build its Ammon Town Center shopping center at 17th Street and Hitt Road. Councilman Greg Maeser said the project could be a turning point for Ammon, sparking additional commercial enterprises and expanding the tax base. Cantlon still had to reach an accord with the city of Idaho Falls, however, because Idaho Falls was responsible for Hitt Road all the way to the city limits on the east side.