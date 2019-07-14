100 years ago
Seventy-five percent of the road funds made available by a recent bond election would go toward hard surface, permanent roads while the remaining 25 percent would pay for gravel or macadamized roads, the Bonneville County Board of Commissioners announced this week in 1919 following a public meeting in the district courtroom. The meeting was well attended, the Idaho Register reported, especially by citizens from Antelope, Taylor and New Sweden. Board Chairman Chris Anderson said that considering the availability of $500,000 in federal funds the best option would be to focus on roads of a permanent nature rather than lighter construction. This included roads to Swan Valley and Gray’s Lake as well as the highway south to the Bingham County line.
75 years ago
This is how it went in 1944: When a serviceman in the European or Pacific theater was reported missing, there would be a brief announcement on Page 1 of the Post-Register. It would take perhaps another month to confirm whether he was taken prisoner or killed. Seventy-five years ago today it was Sgt. Grant O. Allen’s turn to be reported killed. The son of Mr. and Mrs. Edwin Allen of Ucon, he had been reported missing in action May 8 in Burma. The War Department telegram this week in 1944 reported that he had died May 9. Allen had entered the service on April 1941 and sent overseas that November. Five days before the Dec. 7 bombing of Pearl Harbor he had been sent to India, where he had served for 29 months as a radio operator, waist gunner and cameraman aboard the Liberator bomber “Leaping Lena,” in the squadron of Brig. Howard Davidson.
50 years ago
Eastern Idaho saw a major derailment on July 14, 1969, when a Union Pacific train collided with a tractor-trailer at a railroad crossing on State Highway 88 about 15 miles west of Rexburg. Twenty-four cars, including two tank cars of highly combustible yellow phosphorous, and five diesel locomotives went off the tracks after colliding at 9:40 a.m. with a rig being driven by Don Kelso of Bridgeport, Neb. “The locomotives and cars piled up, some scattering like matchsticks,” the Post-Register reported. “Miraculously, neither the truck driver or train personnel were seriously injured.”
25 years ago
The Idaho Falls City Council was considering a curfew this week in 1994 to curb the city’s rising juvenile crime rate. The draft ordinance proposed making it illegal for children under 18 to be on the streets between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. seven days a week. Statistics showed that the number of cases referred to Court and Clinical Services had risen from 635 in 1988 to 1,253 in 1993. Graffiti incidences were of particular concern. The ordinance proposed a $50 fine for a first offender, with parents facing an equal penalty if there was evidence they knew their little Visigoths were out and about and did nothing to prevent it. Second offenders could face a $300 fine.