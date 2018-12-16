Some Idaho Falls families got some welcome news for Christmas this week in 1918 that their sons, previously reported missing in France, were alive and accounted for. The families of Paul Changnon and Heber Kelly, husband of Kate Mulliner Kelly, both received letters from their loved ones. Changnon sent his parents an account of the three big fights he had been in, of men being shot down all around him but him making it all the way to Sedan. “Paul reports having seen eight boys from Idaho Falls on the last big drive and all of them were ‘having the time of their life,’” the Idaho Register reported. “He speaks of having met Frank LaRue, who is a 1st Lieut. He also saw the son of C.J. Laughlan and Lee Walker. Paul speaks of being well, having reduced to 190 pounds and feeling fine and being anxious to come home.” Other parents who had received letters included Mr. and Mrs. Fred Shuttleworth and Mr. and Mrs. A.E. Graham. The Grahams’ son Ed was reported to be in a hospital recovering from gas and shell shock. “He was a member of the famous Rainbow Division and saw a lot of the real fighting,” the Register reported.
Bonneville County added another 61 stars to its service flag this week in 1943, as that many men were accepted into service from the 85 who had undergone physical examinations. A breakdown in the Post-Register said 33 were accepted into the Navy while 28 were taken into the Army, four of whom enrolled in aviation cadet training. The Navy men were to report for duty on Dec. 22 while the Army men had until Jan. 5.
Aviation weather services at Idaho Falls’ Fanning Field saw a significant improvement this week in December 1968 with the addition of a rotating beam ceilometer, a joint effort between the city of Idaho Falls, the U.S. Weather Bureau and the Federal Aviation Administration. “The new equipment provides highly accurate measurements of cloud heights, which become very important to aircraft making instrument approaches,” the Post-Register reported. Previously, the information was gathered by pilots estimating cloud heights or observations from weather balloons. Cost of the new equipment was estimated at $11,000.
Seventh District Judge Ted Wood placed additional restrictions on a feedlot on the north side of Idaho Falls this week in 1993. In response to a special hearing in October, Wood ordered feedlot operator Keith Skaar to remove all manure from the operation no later than March 1, 1994, and to have the lot cleaned every 120 days. Wood also ordered the removal of all pens erected since 1988, the year Skaar started expanding his operation from 2,500 to nearly 5,000 cattle. Skaar’s attorney, Walter Sinclair, called the demand to remove the pens “economically unreasonable” because of an appeal pending before the Idaho Supreme Court.