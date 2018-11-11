100 years ago
Idaho Falls joined the nation in celebration on Nov. 11, 1918, on hearing that an armistice had been signed ending World War I. “Within a few minutes after the first sounding of the siren and the ringing of the fire bell at half past two o’clock, the streets began to fill with people, hurriedly dressed. When the anticipated news was made known the people became wild with joy,” the Idaho Register reported. “Hastily formed parades were made up and with the beating of drums, ash cans, ringing of bells, tooting of auto horns and with songs and cheers the crowds marched up one street and down another calling out the glad news.” As day came, business was suspended. “It was the greatest day that Idaho Falls has ever witnessed,” the story said. “There was the greatest feeling of relief and much speculation as to when the boys would be home.”
75 years ago
Nearly two years after Pearl Harbor, Idaho Falls’ observance of Armistice Day took on a subdued tone this week in 1943. “Hallowed memories of veterans of World War I flashed back to 25 years ago,” the Post-Register reported. “The plaudits, the bugle taps , the patriotic talks and music Thursday fell on sad ears of men and women whose sons, brothers and husbands are now plodding forward amid the whistling shells in a not so sunny Italy or who are playing for keeps in a grim hide and seek game in the murky jungles and beaches of southwest Pacific islands.” According to the Selective Service, Bonneville County had 2,000 young men in the European and Pacific theaters of war. “A dozen already will never come back and the list of killed in action and missing in action, and never to be heard from again, will be increased,” the story said.
50 years ago
An Idaho Falls youth was reported in critical condition at Sacred Heart Hospital, suffering from a punctured lung and other injuries he sustained in a fall down an abandoned mine shaft in the Taylor Mountain area on Nov. 10, 1968, around 6 p.m. According to Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies, Thomas Snouffer Jr. was exploring the site with three other friends, Pat McMurtrie, John Kerr and Marcey Selsen, all of Idaho Falls. The shaft was partially blocked, but there was enough space for Snouffer to crawl through while the other three stayed at the mine entrance. They then heard a scream, then silence, and immediately ran for help. Extricating Snouffer took two-and-a-half hours, said Lee Morrow, commander of the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Jeep Patrol, which used a rope to lower Deputy Lester Poole to the bottom of the 115-foot vertical shaft. Following the rescue, deputies dynamited the entrance to the shaft to seal it and forestall any future accidents.
25 years ago
With layoffs looming, employees of Protective Technology Idaho, the security contractor serving Idaho National Engineering Laboratory, attended a meeting this week in 1993 to learn what would be happening to them in 1994 and what options might be open to them. The company and the U.S. Department of Energy cited the diminishing defense role of the INEL. DOE’s proposal included benefits such as education vouchers, partial payment of medical benefits for three years, a $3,500 bonus for voluntary layoffs and $2,000 for relocation assistance.
