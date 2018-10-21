The Spanish influenza pandemic continued to paralyze eastern Idaho this week in 1918, with schools and public places closed and travel restrictions strictly enforced. “There have been some seventy cases in all reported in Idaho Falls and vicinity,” the Idaho Register reported. “Of this number, ten new cases this week including seven this morning (Oct. 22) and there are 42 cases in quarantine. ... There are a number of cases in mild form and the physicians and nurses of the city are taxed to the extreme to answer the calls made upon them and in a number of cases there is no help to be had by the families afflicted.” In the Upper Snake River Valley, Rexburg reported 26 new cases in a day. “A number of travelers bound by train and auto for the upper valley have been stopped here,” the Register reported.
Tickets for the annual Halloween pledge matinee — Oct. 30 at the Paramount Theater — went on sale this week in 1943. Conceived to take the vandalism out of Halloween and substitute in its place “genuine fun,” participation involved clipping a pledge out of the Post-Register, signing it and taking it to the Idaho Falls Police station to be exchanged for a movie ticket. Members of the youth committee of the local Kiwanis Club were rounding up the 25 prizes to be awarded to youngsters wearing the best and most imaginative costumes to the Halloween Jamboree. Judging would take place at the Bonneville County Courthouse on Saturday morning, prior to a parade to the theater.
“If we haven’t done anything for our country lately, it’s time we started,” Miss Jukia Brown told a packed house in the Idaho Falls High School Little Theatre the evening Oct. 21, 1968. Brown, an undercover operative for nine years, was invited to speak in Idaho Falls by the TACT (Truth About Civil Turmoil) committee of Idaho Falls. “As a starting point, the speaker suggested that people get themselves thoroughly informed about issues, then work to elect persons who stand up for the principles of the Constitution,” the Post-Register reported.
Blackfoot residents were boiling tap water this week in 1993 as test results continued to show the presence of total coliform bacteria in the city’s water system. Sales of bottled water were reported to be brisk at local stores. Coliform bacteria could indicate a break in the water line allowing contaminants to enter, said Lynn Van Every, environmental health specialist for the State Health Department’s Southeastern District. But Richard Mangum of the city water department said his crews had been unable to find any breaks in the lines.