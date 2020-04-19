100 years ago
Idaho Falls got its first airmail delivery on April 14, 1920, when Hugh Barker, an Idaho-born barnstormer, brought a large sack of first and second class mail to a landing field west of town. The mail was addressed “via airplane” and left Pocatello at 12:20 p.m., according to the (Blackfoot) Idaho Republican. “Barker made the trip without mishap and returned to Pocatello to take up some passengers who were prevented from flying last week on account of a slight break in the machine,” the story said. Barker officially entered the U.S. Air Mail Service in January 1924 and flew until June 30, 1927, when the Post Office Department turned airmail service over to private carriers. According to the Smithsonian’s Postal Museum website, “Airmail” Barker made two emergency landings in his career. On Sept. 13, 1925, he was near Rawlins, Wyo., when fog and rain made flying impossible. He managed to land his de Havilland at the airfield, then took off for Laramie 90 minutes later, finishing his route to Denver the next day. On Feb. 14, 1927, heavy snow and fog forced him down near Coalville, Utah. Among the expenses he listed in his forced landing report was $5 for the hire of a man and his truck to pull his plane out of the snow and to make a runway for him so he could take off again.
75 years ago
An enthusiastic crowd of around 500 attended the annual concert of the Idaho Falls High School symphony orchestra on the evening of April 18, 1945, in the Otis E. Bell Junior High School auditorium. “Although obviously nervous, the group performed better than ever before,” orchestra leader A.L. Gifford told the Post-Register afterward. The program opened with “One Morning In May,” under the baton of assistant director Donald Nielsen. This was followed by Saminick’s “Venetian Carnival,” with violinist Betty Briggs as concertmaster. An arrangement of Tchaikovsky’s “B flat Minor Concerto, No. 1” featured Ardean Watts as piano soloist. The concert closed with a medley of Stephen Foster favorites, with Lois Bacon and Donna Nelson serving as concertmasters. During the intermission, Principal Clair E. Gale gave an informal talk on the value of music.
50 years ago
Students from Idaho Falls schools marked the first Earth Day — April 20, 1970 — by taking part of the day off to do cleanup duty in city parks and on four downtown blocks closed off by City Hall. At a teach-in at Ricks College, U.S. Sen. Frank Church advocated for a “vigorous restoration of rural America, one that will salvage the sinking family farm and revitalize our small towns.” Church also said he was in favor of establishing a radioactive waste disposal research program at the National Reactor Testing Station west of Idaho Falls. “More and more nuclear-created waste is being produced, some of which is radioactive for 29,000 years,” he said.
25 years ago
Idaho National Engineering Laboratory entered into its first privatization contract this week in April 1995 with executive training resources, for personal computer training for all lab employees. Company owner Phyllis Arrington of Shelley, who had worked at INEL from 1979 to 1989, said she believed her proposal won because it combined computer skills with management and team-building training. The one-year contract, estimated worth $521,480, was selected from seven proposals, with Lockheed Idaho Technologies, the lab contractor, retaining the option of renewing the contract for four additional years.