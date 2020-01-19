100 years ago
L.M. Earl of the Salisbury-Earl Co. left Idaho Falls this week in January 1920 to confer with business associates in Salt Lake City on the matter of adding another story to the Merchants building at Park Avenue and B Street. From there, he planned to go to San Francisco, “where he will make a personal inspection of the arrangement of office buildings and offices and will have the plans for the addition to the Merchants building drawn accordingly,” the Idaho Register reported. “The forty office rooms equipped with every modern convenience will occupy a space 100 by 100 feet fronting both on Park Avenue and B Street. The location of the building makes it particularly desirable.”
75 years ago
With Allied forces grinding their way toward the Rhine, the Post-Register reported three new local casualties in its Jan. 19, 1945 edition. Pfc. Lewis C. Kandler, Ashton, and Pvt. Carl L. Barrett, Salem, were reported killed in action while Pvt. Johannas “Joe” Jockumsen of Idaho Falls was reported missing. According to the War Department telegram received by his wife, Jockumsen had been missing in action in Belgium since Jan. 3. Mrs. Jockumsen had been told in December that her husband had been wounded in France on Nov. 26, but then received a letter dated Dec. 18 that he was back in action. Before entering the service in March 1944, he had been employed at a local dehydration plant. He was one of Mrs. Laura Jockumsen’s four sons in the service.
50 years ago
An Idaho task force appointed by the governor was scheduled to arrive in Idaho Falls on Jan. 20, 1970, to review “the controversial issue of radioactive waste procedures at the National Reactor Testing Station,” the Post-Register reported. W.L. Ginkel, Idaho AEC Office manager, said the press would be barred from the meetings and subsequent tour. He described the visit as “a fact finding discussion of the situation,” adding that the presence of reporters might prevent a frank discussion. The meeting came after the Idaho Department of Health recommended in November 1969 that a new burial site be found for waste from NRTS and also from the Rocky Flats project near Golden, Colo.
25 years ago
Lockheed Idaho Technologies Co. General Counsel Stephen D. Brumley found himself on the wrong end of the law this week in January 1995 when he allegedly greeted Bonneville County Deputies at his apartment door with a shotgun in his hands. Police said they had been called by a neighbor who told them he had knocked on Brumley’s door to ask that he turn his music down. “James Schmalz, 35, told police he knocked on Brumley’s door at close to 10 p.m. and rang the doorbell without getting an answer,” the Post Register reported. “As he was leaving, he said a man opened the door and aimed a shotgun at him,” the report said. The man profanely asked Schmalz if he could help him, and when Schmalz told him no, he shut the door.” When deputies relieved him of the gun they found five rounds of ammunition in it. After arraignment, he was released on $1,000 bond pending appearance in Magistrate Court.