100 years ago
Work on the new hospital being built in Idaho Falls by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was at a standstill the first week of April 1920 due to labor problems. “It is to be hoped that the present labor troubles in Idaho Falls may be adjusted so that this magnificent public enterprise, which is in a large measure a charitable institution and in every sense of the word a community enterprise, may completed, as it is much needed,” said Church President Heber C. Austin. “We want to be fair in all things — fair to the men doing the work and fair to employees, pay the scale, and all we ask is an honest return in labor for the money paid, in order to insure the early completion of this much-needed institution. It is believed that the community will look upon this in a broad light and that the best interest of all the public can be served by the resumption of work and the early completion of the hospital building.”
75 years ago
Incumbent Idaho Falls Mayor E.W. “Ed” Fanning was elected to a third term in office on April 3, 1945, defeating D.V. Groberg 2,222 to 1,716. Two incumbent city councilmen, Ray Crabtree and T.C. Wasley, were both returned to office. Crabtree defeated his challenger, Cecil Hart, by a vote of 2,107 to 1,829, while Wasley defeated A.W. Neagle 2,111 to 1,771. Because there were only two candidates for each office, no runoff election was necessary.
50 years ago
As Pocatello considered shifting from a council-manager system of city government to a mayor-council system, the Idaho State Journal offered some comparisons and observations this week in 1970. “The city of Idaho Falls has a total of 387 full-time employees, but from these must be deducted 51 electrical plant employees and 33 sanitation workers. That leaves a net of 313 Idaho Falls employees, compared to 225 in Pocatello, which has no electrical operation and contracts out the garbage operation. … Idaho Falls needs less property tax revenue because it has more revenue from other agencies — $4,966,772, compared with Pocatello’s $2,650,360. Idaho Falls’ electrical operation pumps $1,003,000 into funds for other purposes and the sanitation department makes a $44,000 per year profit for the city.” Interviewed for the story, Idaho Falls Mayor S. Eddie Pedersen said the city had its own challenges. Both Pocatello and Idaho Falls were under the gun to fund secondary sewage treatment by 1973. “The big problem in the future is to visualize the end of spiraling costs,” he said.
25 years ago
The Idaho Falls Zoo’s Siberian tiger died this week in 1995, having never prowled the wild or wooed a mate. For 15 years it lived in zoos, first in Louisville, Ky., then for the last five years of its life in Idaho Falls. Zoo Superintendent Bill Gersonde said the beast never turned tame. “If someone, for whatever reason, would have gotten in with him, he would have killed him,” he said. A necropsy, or animal autopsy, showed an extensive cancer killed the cat.