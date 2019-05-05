100 years ago
State Chairman Montee B. Gwinn of Liberty Loan Committee sent word to Bonneville County representatives this week in 1919 that Capt. Bert Connor of Sandpoint would be in Idaho Falls, May 8, to speak about his experiences in the Great War. Former Speaker of the Idaho House of Representatives, Connor volunteered for service in France and was wounded in the war’s last days. In conjunction with the visit, a French Whippet tank, driven by Sgt. Reitemeyer and Private Holderman, would be touring the streets of Idaho Falls. “The committee is trying to arrange so that a number of citizens may have the opportunity of riding in the tank and the privilege will be extended to returned soldiers, overseas men, Liberty Loan workers who have shown good work done and to the woman Liberty Loan worker who has sold the greatest number of Liberty bonds or who has personally written the greatest number of subscriptions,” the Idaho Register reported.
75 years ago
The Post-Register of May 5, 1944, reported that Lt. Dean Secrist of St. Anthony, an Army Air Corps B-17 pilot, had been reported missing in action over Germany since April 11. The notice from the War Department was delivered to his wife, Ernestine, at their home on West Main Street. With the invasion of France slightly more than a month away, such front-page announcements — of men reported missing and men reported killed — would become more frequent in the newspaper.
50 years ago
Violent deaths in 10 eastern Idaho counties in April 1969 totaled 12 — nine from traffic accidents and three from other causes (a 39-year-old Pocatello man crushed by a tractor at a mine east of Fort Hall, a 17-year-old Thornton boy shooting himself and a 23-year-old Blackfoot man dying of exposure near Blackfoot Reservoir). Overall, the Post-Register reported 22 traffic deaths in the first four months of 1969, compared with 15 in the first four months of 1968, and 11 from other causes, compared to 19 for the same period in 1969.
25 years ago
A group of eastern Idaho physicians announced this week in 1994 that they were negotiating with the U.S. Department of Energy over the possible use of the Power Burst Facility as a cancer treatment facility. Winston Beard, attorney for the group calling itself the Idaho Brain Tumor Center, said the cost of modifying and starting up the PBF was estimated between $10 million and $30 million. The project would be privately funded and employ approximately 90 people. The announcement followed news from DOE research director Martha Krebs that the agency was aggressively pursuing development of Boron Neutron Capture Therapy, which uses neutron beams to destroy an almost always fatal type of brain tumor called glioblastoma multiforme.