100 years ago
Charles DeCraene, foreman on the Colonial Theatre construction project, narrowly escaped death the morning of July 18 when he fell 45 feet from a scaffold on which he was working for the protection of his crew. Both his arms were broken, and he also suffered serious cuts and bruises about his face and head. After receiving medical attention from Drs. Cline and Soderquist, he was reported to be resting “as easily as is possible from his injuries and the shock received to his nervous system,” the Idaho Register reported.
75 years ago
Don Terry was named the new manager of the C.C. Anderson Farm and Home Store at Broadway and Capital Avenue this week in 1944. The 33-year-old native of Salt Lake City had begun at the store four years earlier as a department man in piece goods, domestics and draperies. Later he was promoted to department manager and buyer in the hardware and chinaware department, a position he held for two years. Terry returned to the store in October 1943 following a year’s leave of absence for service in the U.S. Army, from which he was honorably discharged.
50 years ago
As Idaho Falls was as riveted as any other community by the Apollo 11 mission this week in July 1969, two eastern Idahoans were singled out in the Post-Register for their involvement. W. Theral O’Bryant, son of Mr. and Mrs. William O’Bryant of Idaho Falls, had served as NASA’s assistant director of lunar exploration in the agency’s Office of Manned Space Flight in Washington, D.C. Meanwhile, Kenneth J. Allen, son of Mr. and Mrs. Albert Allen of Rigby, was an aerospace engineer in NASA’s Manned Spacecraft Center in Houston.
25 years ago
Legendary mountaineer Paul Petzoldt of Jackson, Wyo., was foiled by bad weather this week in his 70th-anniversary attempt to scale the Grand Teton. Petzoldt, 86, was the fourth person to scale the 13,772 peak in 1924. He had made it to the top in 1984, but clouds and freezing rain forced him to turn back 2,000 feet below the summit on this latest expedition. Petzoldt was the founder of National Outdoor Leadership School and one of the earliest backers of the Wilderness Act. He died in 1999 at age 91.