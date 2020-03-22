100 years ago
With spring’s arrival in March 1920, the question was not whether there would be enough water for irrigation but whether there would be too much. “Late reports show an immense amount of snow piled up in the hills and mountains,” the Idaho Falls Times reported. “The early moisture last fall came in the form of rain and caused the ground to be well soaked. This was followed by wet snows, and severe cold spell in the early winter caused this to become frozen and therefore put in a good condition for preservation. The snows of the latter part of winter and the recent March snows have been exceptionally high in water content and the volume has been large.”
75 years ago
One-hundred-and-thirty-five Idaho Falls High School seniors took the patch test for tuberculosis this week in 1945, according to the school nurse, Mrs. D.N. Lee. “The test is an improved, simple and harmless method of determining the presence of tuberculosis germs,” she told the Post-Register. The clinic was made possible for seniors through the cooperation of the school and the Bonneville County Anti-Tuberculosis Association. The students were to be rechecked on March 26 for signs of a reaction, and in cases where a reaction was evident, X-Ray examinations would be made to determine whether infection had caused serious damage.
50 years ago
The Idaho Falls Post Office had not been affected by the mail carrier strike taking hold in other parts of the nation this week in March 1970. Monte A. Mason, acting officer in charge, said the situation could change depending on the outcome of a meeting between Secretary of Labor George Schultz, Postmaster General Winston Blount, union officials and President Richard Nixon. The local post office would not rout out any international surface mail in transit through the New York City post office until further notice. Outgoing mail was also being embargoed for zip codes in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Michigan, Wisconsin and Illinois. Mason said members of the postal craft unions in Idaho Falls would remain on the job unless union leadership in Washington, D.C., ordered them out.
25 years ago
An Idaho Falls restaurateur confessed this week in 1995 that heavy debt motivated him in an attempt to burn down his River Parkway establishment. Charles E. Schroeder, 47, proprietor of Charlie’s told police he rigged an incendiary device using an estimated 70 gallons of gasoline in a storage room behind the restaurant. Authorities said the gasoline had the explosive power to cause extensive damage to the building and adjacent businesses. Police said the device was rigged to a timer controlled by rooftop lights on the restaurant sign. Bonneville Country Prosecutor said it was unlikely any charges but attempted arson would be filed against Schroeder because of his cooperation with authorities and the likelihood that prosecutors could prove only that he intended to damage property.