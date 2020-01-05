100 years ago
“Slack” Winburn of the Idaho Falls architectural firm of Wright and Winburn learned this week in 1920 he had been awarded the contract to design the plans for a park, fairgrounds and general community building in Blackfoot. “The matter is in the hands of the officers of the Bingham County Farm Bureau,” the Idaho Register reported. “Architectural agent M.O. Moore of Bingham County, is to be credited largely with the idea. The plans arranged by Mr. Winburn will call for one of the most modern parks and beauty spots in the West. The buildings will be devoted to the use of the farm bureau for county show and fair ground purposes and the beautifully shaded grounds and lawns for a community park.”
75 years ago
War losses continued to mount in early January 1945, and the grim news in the Post-Register was of the death of First Lt. Raymond Marshall, 30, son of Mr. and Mrs. Mike Marshall of Idaho Falls. “When last heard from, Lieutenant Marshall was serving in Luxembourg and Germany with an army infantry unit,” the paper reported. What set this death apart perhaps was the fact that Marshall was the first person from Bonneville County to volunteer for duty under the National Selective Service Act. After entering the service in November 1940, more than a year before Pearl Harbor, Marshall was sent to the Aleutian Islands. He was transferred to the European theatre in June 1944 and was cited for gallantry in France, receiving the Purple Heart and combat infantryman’s badge.
50 years ago
Temperatures in eastern Idaho plunged this first week of January 1970 to the lowest readings in six years. The Idaho Falls Federal Aviation Administration station at Fanning Field report 20 below, while the Youth Training Center at St. Anthony reported minus 21. At the higher elevations, things were even more frigid: 26 below at Jackson, Wyo., and 36 below at West Yellowstone, Mont. The five-day forecast called for warming over the weekend, with the possibility of snow.
25 years ago
Authorities in Jefferson County were continuing to investigate the deaths of a woman and three young people at a home east of Rigby. Autopsies performed on Mary Kathryn Myers, 44, indicated that her fatal gunshot wound was self-inflicted. Her body was found Dec. 30 around 8:30 along with those of her two sons — Anthony Rice, 20, and Keith Rice, 16 — and Christine Ann Danielson, 17, who had been dating Keith Rice. Jefferson County Sheriff Blair Olsen said Myers’ body was found holding a .22-caliber pistol, and what looked like a suicide note was on the floor nearby. He said investigators had not begun to draw any conclusions. “I don’t have any answers. I wish I did,” he said.