100 years ago
The perennial issue of parking in downtown Idaho Falls came to the fore this week in February 1920 when city officials announced they were planning to bring greater enforcement to Ordinance 316, regulating traffic on city streets. “The ordinance prohibits parking on Park Avenue as well as some other principal streets and shortly after its enforcement when Park Avenue commenced to look like a deserted village the business men of that street appeared before the council in a body and demanded that this part of the ordinance be not enforced,” the Idaho Falls Times reported. “Their demands were granted and other parts of the ordinance were allowed to become rusty. The public, however, given a leeway soon grew indifferent to the rules and regulations and in some instances even reckless and now a halt has to be called. Just what will be done about parking has not fully been worked out, but it is more than likely that Park and Shoup avenues will be made one-way thoroughfares.”
75 years ago
While World War II was still raging in Europe and the Pacific, the end was near enough for the Rev. Chalmer L. Wiseman to offer his view on what the coming victories might bring. Speaking to the Idaho Falls Kiwanis Club this week in February 1945, Wiseman, a Baptist minister, said Russian expansion and ideas of government, British imperialism and American commercialism represented handicaps to lasting peace. “We might term these things in the realm of material things but perhaps the greatest obstacles might be the difference of opinion in the realm of spiritual things,” he said.
50 years ago
Longtime Idaho Falls High School art teacher Helen Aupperle announced this week in 1970 that she was planning a reunion for all her former students, tentatively in April. “Because so many of her students have gone on to careers in art, Mrs. Aupperle has decided that the community as well as the artists would be benefitted by bringing together a record of accomplishments and an exhibit of the work of as many of these individuals as possible,” the Post-Register reported. For the “Art Rendezvous,” each participant would be asked to prepare a visual display of training, honors, career, etc., as well as two original pieces of art for the exhibit.
25 years ago
A non-profit organization announced this week in 1995 that it was seeking to build a multi-purpose convention center and sports arena on the north side of Idaho Falls. Led by Kent Skaar, the group envisioned a facility that would seat 5,000 people and give the community an indoor venue for hosting trade shows, conventions and equestrian events. The price tag for the faculty, at the intersection of North Boulevard and Iona Road, was estimated near $3 million. “We feel eastern Idaho with its long winters is overdue for a facility of this type,” Skaar said. “Idaho Falls is losing a lot of trade show business to Pocatello.”