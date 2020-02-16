100 years ago
A coroner’s inquest at the Bonneville County Courthouse on Feb. 16, 1920, resulted in the exoneration of James Sibbetts, Jr., for a fatal shooting in the Gray’s Lake area. The verdict stated, “Harvey Graham came to his death by a gunshot fired by (Sibbetts) in defense of himself and his family.” The verdict was signed by George J. Davis, foreman; Siguard Johannesen, C.E. Carrick, A.G. Greenwall, Oscar Elg and George Lee. The inquest was conducted by Coroner C.E. Dinwoodey, assisted by County Attorney E.A. Owen. Sibbetts retained Harry Holden of Idaho Falls as his attorney while Graham’s relatives retained Jas. S. Byers. The four witnesses who testified included Louis Johnson, Irva Sibbetts, Inez Sibbetts and Wood Skinner. According to the account in the Idaho Falls Times, Graham, 24, had become engaged to Sibbetts’ daughter Inez, 19, sometime in January, but Sibbetts was opposed to the union because Graham had been diagnosed with tuberculosis. The matter came to a head at a Feb. 7 dance when Inez Sibbetts told Graham she thought it best to end the engagement. She mailed her engagement ring back on Sunday and on Feb. 9, Graham came to the Sibbetts ranch in an agitated state, armed with a pistol. “Sibbetts was standing in front of the door and told Graham if he was looking for trouble he would rather he did not come on his place,” the story in the Times said. Graham continued to approach and was within a few rods when Sibbetts pointed his rifle at him and told him to raise his hands. He directed Louis Johnson to search Graham for weapons at which point Graham drew and fired. “The daughter Irva testified that Graham shot at least twice before her father fired,” the Times story said. “Graham kept coming toward Sibbetts as he fired and fell dead almost at his feet. He was shot once through the body and once through the shoulder.” The verdict from the precinct the day of the shooting was practically the same as the one later rendered in the city.
75 years ago
A round table discussion of big game problems at the Bonneville Hotel kicked off the annual two-day jamboree of the Bonneville County Sportsmen’s Association, with attendance expected to top 3,000. A delegation from the Idaho Fish and Game Department, headed by Director J.O. Beck and Game Commissioner Alton Howell led the discussion, breaking for a Dutch lunch. The menu for the banquet featured “the huge elk meat loaf prepared by city butchers and restaurants,” the Post-Register said. “Before being divided for cooking in various city restaurants, the huge loaf measured 30 feet long, a little over a foot high and three feet wide.” Its weight was estimated at 800 pounds of meat, 125 pounds of onions, 100 pounds of carrots, 13 pounds of salt, two pounds of pepper, 100 pounds of potato flour and one case of eggs.
50 years ago
Jumbo jet turbulence testing over the National Reactor Testing Station Lost River Desert, set up for this week in 1970, was being postponed due to inclement weather. Test Director Leo Garodz of the Federal Aviation Agency said a Boeing 747 was scheduled to fly in from Seattle on Feb. 16, but the storm front passing through the region called for a change in plans. Calm air would be called for to measure aircraft wake measurements. “(Investigators) are concerned with the wind the aircraft stirs up, not the capricious and confusing breezes of nature,” the Post-Register reported.
25 years ago
US West was urging its customers to recycle their old telephone directories this week in 1995. Outdated directories were being collected through March 1 in recycling bins outside Smith’s Food and Drug, Payless Drug Store, Sam’s Club and the Yellowstone Mall. Scott Toyohara, the phone company’s recycling manager, told the Post Register that in 1994 nearly 21 tons had been collected, roughly equal to saving 361 trees, 70 cubic yards of landfill space, 74 barrels of oil and 148,680 gallons of water.