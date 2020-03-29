100 years ago
Voters in Bonneville County were to decide April 2, 1920, on a $300,000 bond issue for the construction of a new courthouse. “Bonds to the extent of $250,000 were voted by the county for this purpose, but this amount was found to be inadequate owing to the large increase in the price of building material and general construction costs,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “There is no question as to the urgent need of a building for this purpose, as the present building, rented by the county, is inadequate. The county records are far from sage, as the building housing them at present is not fireproof in any respect. … At present, Idaho Falls lacks even the facilities for public meetings, which the courthouse would provide, as well as a lasting monument to the progressiveness and patriotism of the entire community.”
75 years ago
Lynn Scott of Blackfoot, a lineman for the Idaho Power Company, got a grisly surprise the last week of March 1945 when he found the remains of an owl hanging from a company line. “It had been electrocuted when the chain of a steel trap gripping its leg had touched the high tension wire,” a wire service report said. “Since the owl is not a species common in this section, it is believed the bird carried the No. 0 trap more than 100 miles. The trap is the type used for ground squirrels, which have been in hibernation since early fall, prompting the assumption that the owl had been encumbered for months.”
50 years ago
Alex Creek, an adviser to the Idaho Department of Commerce and Development, reported a favorable reception from the National Park Service to his idea for a “moon city” at Craters of the Moon National Monument. “(Creek) said the idea originated from the possibility that at some time an effort may be made to establish permanent colonies on the moon,” the Idaho State Journal reported. “Indications are, he said, that such colonies must be housed underground. Creek said the project could be undertaken in Idaho to serve as a model for a future one on the moon, and also to attract visitors. He said there has been no estimate of the cost and no proposal for financing.”
25 years ago
The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill this week in March 1995 to swap land along the Idaho-Wyoming border in an attempt to save grizzly bears, appease cabin owners and contribute to Ricks College in Rexburg. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Mike Crapo, transferred land in Squirrel Meadows owned by the college (and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) to the U.S. Forest Service in exchange for land in Idaho suited for an outdoor lab the college planned to teach ecology and biology. The Ricks College site was also home to several cabins, built on land leased from the Forest Service. “The college will likely sell part of its parcel to the cabin owners, who have been seeking to purchase the ground under their buildings for years,” States News Service reported.