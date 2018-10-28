Idaho Falls Mayor Ralph Louis received word this week from U.S. Rep. Addison T. Smith that the War Industries Board had turned down the city’s application for electrical machinery on the grounds that such equipment was not a necessity but a luxury. Louis and city officials had argued that establishment of additional equipment in the city power plant would save tons of coal used in heating and cooking and even manufacturing, bringing surplus power to the city that could be utilized. The War Board stated that all material and labor and electrical equipment would be needed for war purposes. Reporting the news, Smith said any further effort would be useless.
Home on leave from the Pacific Theater, Capt. Basil Browning of Annis had plenty to tell of his exploits as pilot of a B-24 bomber, especially the sinking of a Japanese transport off Gasmata, New Britain. The action got hot when Browning and his crew caught sight of a convoy returning from Lae — one cruiser, two destroyers and three transports. Upon spotting the plane, the warships opened up with their anti-aircraft guns and broke up into a zig-zag course. Browning took his plane out of range and followed the ships until they resumed formation. He then ordered the plane into a dive toward the middle transport. The bombardier reported the bomb site was not working, but once the plane reached a lower elevation Browning ordered the four 1,000 pound bombs released. They crashed into the transport, sinking it in a matter of minutes. Browning and his crew fought off several Japanese planes as they made their getaway. In all, he received two Distinguished Flying Crosses, one with an oak leaf cluster for spotting 22 enemy ships in the Bismarck Sea in what later turned out to be a serious setback for the Japanese.
U.S. Sen. Frank Church was in Idaho Falls on Oct. 28, 1968, to report that the Defense Department had no plans for early release of Army Reserve units sent to Vietnam in May, including the East Idaho 116th National Guard Battalion. Church reported that Defense Secretary Clark Clifford had told him that the units would be returned to inactive status by June 30, 1969. He said the assistant secretary for reserve affairs had visited the 116th at Fort Lewis, Wash., prior to them shipping out and told him it was one of the most outstanding reserve units he had seen.
With Idaho Falls city elections approaching, the Post Register commissioned Idaho State University to poll residents on their top issues. The results showed crime prevention at the top (82.1 percent), followed by jobs (79.5), higher ed opportunities (76.2), and holding property taxes (75.3). Trailing at the very bottom was downtown revitalization, at 34.1 percent.