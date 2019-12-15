100 years ago
Members of the Idaho Falls City Council’s Light and Water Committee met with representatives of Utah Power & Light this week in December 1919 to talk about a short-term solution to the city’s power shortage. “The city is of the opinion that the present emergency will not last longer than about three months, at which time it is expected that the additional unit for the municipal plant will be installed,” the Idaho Register reported. “The power company does not seem disposed to make a three-months contract at the price offered by the city, though the company stands ready to do anything possible to help in the matter, provided a rate that is fair to all concerned can be agreed upon. There is one thing certain and that is that the city needs more power as the conditions in that respect are bad: the lighting is poor in all cases and the city is without street lights, which fact has been taken advantage of by burglars and house breakers who work under cover of darkness. Householders depending upon power for kitchen ranges and other power users have been handicapped and inconvenienced on account of the present conditions.”
75 years ago
Ruby Harrison, known in Idaho Falls for her serenading of the prisoner of war camp west of the Snake River in October 1944, was once again in trouble with the law this week in December 1944. According to the Post-Register, Harrison, also known as Ruby Bitton, was picked up on Park Avenue the night of Dec. 14 on a charge of disturbing the peace. “(She) was released from City Jail Friday morning on $50 bond after giving officers a hectic night. According to Lt. F.G. Perrin of the police department, (she) broke out the window of her cell and later set fire to her mattress. Officers said they were forced to drag the mattress into the hall. The $50 bond was forfeited when she failed to appear in police court later Friday morning.”
50 years ago
An audience estimated between 1,500 and 1,800 attended the Christmas presentation of Handel’s “Messiah” at the Idaho Falls Civic Auditorium this week in December 1969. The program was presented by the 160-voice Idaho Falls Ecumenical Choir under the direction of Stephen Farkas. Soloists were Mrs. Frederick Kirn and Mrs. Lynn Whiting, sopranos; Mrs. Denny Patrick, alto; Miles Willard, tenor; and Harold Holm, bass. “Many young singers and musicians joined in the performing groups,” the Post-Register reported.
25 years ago
The city of Idaho Falls offered an adoption option to citizens upset by the proposal to remove ducks and geese from the Greenbelt, with a Dec. 20 deadline. The only condition was that the birds be kept outside city limits. “This shows we’re responsive to the needs of the city,” said Councilman Gary Mills. “But we’re still serious about how we’re managing the park. After adoption, (the birds) won’t be tolerated anymore.”