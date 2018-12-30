100 years ago
After a two-month layoff due to the influenza pandemic, the Idaho Falls Rotary Club met this week in December 1918 at the Eleanor Hotel. A majority of members showed up to honor eight Army officers home from the war in France. Those who were introduced by Vice-Chairman Tom Kelly, filling in for Chairman George Scott, included Major George W. Edgington, Capts. Blevens and Spencer, Lts. Huffaker, Hill, Peterson, Bennet and Katerndahl. Edgington, who’d left his post as mayor of Idaho Falls to join the Army and would later become a district court judge, spoke of the need for the community to provide jobs to returning soldiers
75 years ago
City of Idaho Falls Street Department employees this week in December 1943 resumed the leveling of land proposed for a park strip south of LDS Hospital. Preliminary work had begun in the fall. Street Commissioner A.E. Heslop also reported to the City Council the replacement of a frame bridge on Shelley Street had been virtually completed, with similar improvements on Ada, Iona and Bear streets, all in the city’s northwestern section, completed earlier in the month. Breakdown in machinery had delayed completion of the spring flood control problem on Willow Creek. The work involved widening and straightening the channel near where it emptied into the Snake River.
50 years ago
Two U.S. Navy men and a 16-year-old Idaho Falls girl, all of whom had been reported missing since Christmas, were found Dec. 29, 1968, by Idaho State Police and Idaho Fish and Game officers in a remote cabin eight miles west of Shoup. The sailors, Kenneth Nalan, 21, of Mason City Iowa, and Allen Mitchem, 22, of Denver, were taken to the Lemhi County Jail while the girl was returned to her family. Howard Carroll of Fish and Game’s office in North Fork, first reported spotting on Dec. 28 a car in the Salmon River about 65 miles northwest of Salmon. Investigation revealed that the license plates had been removed and the registration number obliterated. On a nearby cable car Carroll found the lock had been smashed and the cable car on the other side of the river. He observed people in the brush near a cabin belonging to Cliff Cummings of North Fork, who was reported to be vacationing in California. Unable to cross the river, Carroll called the sheriff’s office. The next day, the cable car was discovered on the highway side of the river. The three were apprehended by Elvin Albiston of the state police. Sheriff William Baker said the two men told him they had been awaiting the arrival of another girl, and that they had all been planning on living in the wilderness. Baker added that they were well prepared for an extended stay in the backcountry, with dehydrated food, snowshoes, sleeping bags, a toboggan, two rifles, two pistols and 1,200 rounds of ammunition. Mitchem and Nolan had been reported AWOL from the Naval Reactors Facility the previous week and the girl was on the missing persons registry the same period of time.
25 years ago
Idaho State Police warned eastern Idaho residents they would be cracking down on drunken drivers on Dec. 31, 1993, New Year’s Eve. A similar effort on Dec. 17 yielded 13 arrests, about double the usual number, said Lt. Danny Bunderson of the District 6 office. Nearly 20 troopers staked out the highway that night. “Obviously we wouldn’t like to see any impaired drivers,” he said. “We would hope people would choose a designated driver and take appropriate precautions.”