100 years ago
The executive committee for Bonneville County on the Liberty Loan campaign delegated J.W. Holmes, W.J. Mayer and A.N. Sweet — “all air men who have seen a year or more of actual service in war work” — with the task of seeing what could be done to bring an aerial circus of 17 big planes from Pocatello to Idaho Falls. The planes were due to be in eastern Idaho on April 17 as a Liberty Loan attraction. “(It) was stated that no more than two hours, if that long, would be required to make the trip from Pocatello to Idaho Falls where a landing on the west side just across the river could be made, giving the people of this section an opportunity to see the big airplanes in action in straight flying, landing and doing ‘up in the air stunts,’” the Idaho Register reported. “(The) distance between Pocatello and Idaho Falls is so little and so many would be served by the demonstration that every effort will be made to secure the big event.”
75 years ago
Throngs of golfers were expected at the Idaho Falls Municipal Golf Course the first weekend of April, as fair weather had allowed an early opening. “Mrs. George Orullian, who is taking the place of Mr. Orullian as clubhouse manager, reported Friday (March 31) that the course is in the best condition for this time of year than it has ever been,” the Post-Register reported. “She said golfers will be able to use the permanent greens Saturday instead of playing on the temporary greens, which are usually used for the first few weeks of the season. The entire 18 holes will be open for play. Mr. Orullian is scheduled for Navy duty.”
50 years ago
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office acquired two new brightly colored patrol cars this week in 1969. Sheriff L.G. Hopkins said the cars, white with blue and gold stripes, would bear the department’s official colors. “The coloration of the cars was the result of four years of experimenting and we feel that one of the main objectives in our job is preventative law enforcement and to make people aware of the cars’ existence,” he said. The design was done by the department, but the paint was done by professionals. Emergency and communications equipment on the cars was designed by Deputy Whitney Smith, and could be removed when the cars were sold or traded off, Hopkins said.
25 years ago
Rescue divers from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Department pulled four boys off rocks in the middle of the Snake River in downtown Idaho Falls today in 1994. Jesse Lewis, 9, Aron Park, 12, Jeremiah Jorgensen, 10, and Drew Knight, 11, had been fishing on the west bank below the falls. The boys climbed onto higher rocks in the middle of the river just north of the Broadway Bridge when when the water level rose and cut off their access to the shore. Sheriff’s divers carried the boys piggyback through a waist-deep section, then used a boat to ferry them across the main channel. All four were stranded for about an hour and returned to the shore unhurt.