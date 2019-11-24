100 years ago
Local business leaders met this week in 1919 to discuss the possibility of Idaho Falls fielding a professional baseball team. The meeting was chaired by Kenneth Mackenzie. “After some discussion, it was decided that all who had contributed to the association in the past or who would contribute in the future be considered as members and have the authority to vote,” the Idaho Register reported. A board of directors was elected, consisting of Dr. Blevin, Dr. Soderquist (president), Dr. Lenzi (vice president), Ted Smith, Harry Salisbury, Jas. Byers and Baldy Davis. “(It) was the unanimous decision that Idaho Falls be represented by a team of real ball players and that a manager be employed to keep the team up to standard and attend to such duties as may come before him,” the paper said.
75 years ago
Two inches of snow fell on Idaho Falls on Nov. 24, 1944, and while that wouldn’t seem to be enough for a snow day, approximately 975 junior high school students got the day off. According to the Post-Register: “There was no school because there was no heat. There was no heat because a valve left open in one of the furnaces resulted in a water-filled basement which made it impossible to fire the furnace. So while school officials were kept busy trying to remedy the situation, boys and girls tried out their skis and skates and otherwise enjoyed their freedom.”
50 years ago
Idaho Falls residents got word this week in 1969 that a new rehabilitation center was planned for a site adjacent to the East Idaho Child Development Center at West 25th Street and Leslie Avenue. John Griffith, president of the Eastern Idaho Health and Social Services advisory board, said he had been told by the Health, Education and Welfare office in Denver that preliminary drawings had been approved and that $82,000 in federal funds had been assigned. Another $40,000 in state funds was already allocated, and the local group would provide $20,000. Griffith said he expected bids to be opened in the winter, with construction to start in the spring of 1970.
25 years ago
The city of Idaho Falls announced this week in 1994 the refinancing of three electric funding bonds, a move projected to save the city $337,712 over three years. Nearly $18 million in bonds were to be redeemed April 1, 1995, to pay for three turbines that had been installed at the city’s hydroelectric plants in the 1970s and early ‘80s. “We thought we’d wait until December to refinance bonds, but economists said interest rates were going up so we decided to take the savings we had and run with it,” Public Works Director Chad Stanger told the Post Register.