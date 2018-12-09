Private Thomas C. Neibaur of Sugar City was one of three American soldiers honored this week in 1918 with the Medal of Honor. The first member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to receive the medal, Neibaur, 20, distinguished himself on Oct. 16, 1918, in action at Landres-et-St. Georges, France. According to the account on valor.militarytimes.com, “(The) Cote-de-Chatillion had just been gained after bitter fighting and the summit of that strong bulwark in the Kriemhilde Stellung was being organized. Private Neibaur was sent out on patrol with his automatic rifle squad to enfilade enemy machinegun nests. As he gained the ridge he set up his automatic rifle and was directly thereafter wounded in both legs by fire from a hostile machinegun on his flank. The advance wave of the enemy troops, counterattacking, had about gained the ridge, and although practically cut off and surrounded, the remainder of his detachment being killed or wounded, this gallant soldier kept his automatic rifle in operation to such effect that by his own efforts and by fire from the skirmish line of his company, at least 100 yards in his rear, the attack was checked. The enemy wave being halted and lying prone, four of the enemy attacked Private Neibaur at close quarters. These he killed. He then moved alone among the enemy lying on the ground about him, in the midst of the fire from his own lines, and by coolness and gallantry captured 11 prisoners at the point of his pistol and, although painfully wounded, brought them back to our lines. The counterattack in full force was arrested to a large extent by the single efforts of this soldier, whose heroic exploits took place against the skyline in full view of his entire battalion.”
At 3,682, enrollment in Idaho Falls schools was reported up this week in 1943, from 3,572 in 1942. Superintendent W.W. Christensen said the increase was most noticeable in junior high school enrollment, up from 888 to 941. Idaho Falls High School showed an increase from 780 to 820, while Emerson showed the biggest jump at the elementary level. Although enrollment was up for the year, it was still down from 1940, when it stood at 3,758.
New officers were selected this week in 1968 for the new chapter of Patriots United for Better Schools (PUBS). They were Richard Jones, president; Ed Good, vice president; and Vera Mae Harward, secretary-treasurer. The group’s stated purpose was to improve schools and educational programs and to promote Americanism. Guest speaker at the meeting was Myron Hatch, a member of the Bonneville School District 93 Board of Trustees.
Convicted of first-degree murder in the June 1992 slaying and dismemberment of 11-year-old newspaper carrier Jeralee Underwood, James Edward Wood had a two-day sentencing hearing this week in 1993. The hearing featured testimony from two other victims, called by prosecutors to strengthen their argument for the death penalty. Wood was sentenced to death in January 1994, but died in prison ten years later before the sentence was carried out. Although Jeralee Underwood had been kidnapped in Pocatello while collecting on her route, police said the murder occurred in Bonneville County, on the west bank of the Snake River across from University Place in Idaho Falls.