100 years ago
Word was received this week in January 1919 that Martin Williams would be returning to Idaho Falls after more than four years of war. According to the Idaho Register, Williams left the United States for Canada when the Great War broke out in 1914, enlisted in the Canadian army and was sent overseas. Although he had been in the hospital several times he escaped serious injury. “He had every opportunity to face the Huns when they were on the offensive and makes the statement that they ‘fought like hell,’” the story said. “His many friends will welcome his return, and do not doubt his description of the trouble from the beginning to end will be interesting.”
75 years ago
Keeping in line with stringent wartime restrictions, building in Idaho Falls slumped to $65,665 in 1943, with 122 permits issued, Building Inspector Lloyd Stalker reported to the City Council this week in 1944. The number was up from 1942, he said, but in many cases the permits reflected businesses moving from one building to another. “Wartime restrictions have virtually stopped building, except for emergencies,” he said. “This condition is bound to continue for the duration. The limit for improvements is two hundred dollars without a WPB priority order.” No new homes were built in 1943, although a number were repaired and remodeled for under $200.
50 years ago
There was a flurry of minor thefts and vandalism reported in Idaho Falls this week in January 1969. Mrs. Michael Defonce of East 12th Street reported a pair of shoes and leather boots for a child were missing from her garage. Loss was estimated at $13. Mrs. Linda Neddo of Merritt Drive reported BB gun damage to two windows at the back of her house. Juveniles were suspected. Mrs. Howard Jones of June Avenue reported four sacks of groceries valued at $22 had been stolen from her car in the Saving Center Market parking lot on North Yellowstone Highway. Nearby on Merritt, Mrs. Edith Morris told officers two hubcaps valued at $22 had been taken from her vehicle.
25 years ago
ISU classes started today in 1994 in 11 classrooms at the college’s Idaho Falls Higher Education Building at University Place. Twice as many classrooms were still being finished in preparation for the $7.5 million building’s planned opening in March, but the partial opening allowed ISU to offer a selection of about 50 daytime classes.