This week in 1918 the County Council of Defense adopted a resolution stating that “men who are known to be idlers and who infest the street corners will have to go to work at prevailing wages or go to jail.” The report in the Idaho Register said, “(Men) who have hundreds of acres of potatoes in the ground are in danger of losing the valuable food crop. Idle men refuse to go to work unless paid at the rate of from $10 to $12.50 per day, a price the potato grower cannot pay.” Sugar company representatives reported they were having trouble finding labor. “Farmers, scores of them, told that they could not get men at any price to work in the grain fields,” the story said. The resolution asked owners and managers of pool rooms and card rooms to close their businesses during the day and stay open from 7 until 11 in the evenings.
An Idaho Falls couple was denied the use of gasoline for the remainder of World War II by order of the Bonneville County Rationing Board following an Office of Price Administration hearing in late September 1943. The ruling read as follows: “We members of the Idaho Falls rationing board who heard the above entitled matter find (the defendants) guilty of driving a Chevrolet car license number Idaho 6A13, registered in their name, considerable miles in excess of mileage possibilities by use of ‘A’ rationing allowances. We do further find them guilty of the possession of an unauthorized tire number 4110535 and the destruction of tire number 64032Ax.” The order said they were to surrender any and all gasoline coupons to the Office of War Price and Rationing Board immediately.
Idaho Falls voters turned out this week in 1968 to defeat a $1.3 million bond issue for a new library facility. While the vote required a two-thirds majority only 40 percent were in favor. Yes votes were in the majority in only two precincts, No. 8 (Longfellow School, 203-169) and No. 10 (Edgemont School, 207-197). Overall, the vote was 1,297 in favor and 1,922 against. An advisory vote indicated the most favored site for a new library was at E Street and Park Avenue. Turnout was much higher than expected, and many voters were turned away because they had failed to register or not voted in the 1967 city election.
The Idaho Falls City Council earmarked another $250,000 for a dam and hydroelectric plant in Bingham County, in case the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved the project. Idaho Falls had already been shot down on a proposal for a $40 million 10.3 megawatt plant near Shelley. In June 1993 FERC recommended a smaller 7 MW plant about a mile upstream. Either investment would be risky and only “marginally attractive,” the FERC report said.