100 years ago
First Presbyterian Church held dedication services on April 11, 1920. “(The) church building was filled to capacity,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “A beautiful musical program was rendered. Judson Waldo Mather of Seattle was the organist of the day. Samuel Hungerford, who recently returned from Chicago, where he had been studying music, rendered a violin solo. The choir sang anthems. The Rev. W.W. Newell of Chicago preached the sermon, which was on ‘The Modern Heroism.’ Mr. Newell announced that $35,000 was needed together with $15,000 subscribed by the church to complete payment for the structure, which was erected at a cost of $90,000. This amount was subscribed in a short time at the morning service in amounts ranging from $100 to $3,500. Mr. Newell congratulated the church members and the citizens on their willingness to support so worthy a cause. … Idaho Falls is proud of the new church building, which is one of the most complete and beautiful of its kind in the Northwest.”
75 years ago
With World War II nearing its end, talks were underway this week in April 1945 about the resumption of baseball in the Pioneer League. When the league suspended play because of the war, it consisted of Boise, Twin Falls, Pocatello, Idaho Falls, Ogden and Salt Lake City. Haydn Walker, owner of the Boise Pilots, said he would be interested in a post-war plan that included teams in Spokane, Lewiston and Butte, forming a northern division. This did not sit too well with Maurice Doerr, president of the Twin Falls Cowboys, who said his team was in good standing with the national association and “nobody is going to read them out of the league.” The plan hinged, however, on including both Lewiston and Spokane. “If Spokane doesn’t come in, we don’t want Lewiston,” he said.
50 years ago
Edward J. McGrane of Idaho Falls was the low bidder this week in April 1970 on a contract with the Atomic Energy Commission to operate the Experimental Dairy Farm at the National Reactor Testing Station. McGrane’s bid of $4,360 was the lowest of eight bids received on the project, which consisted of pasture irrigation services, herd care (including milking) and keeping records from May 1 through Nov. 30. The farm was established when environmental studies were initiated at NRTS in 1963.
25 years ago
The State of Idaho received a planning document from the federal government in April 1995 addressing waste cleanup at Idaho National Engineering Laboratory. The plan called for the U.S. Department of Energy to use existing and proposed new treatment facility to treat about 2.7 million cubic feet of mixed containing both hazardous and radioactive components: soil, clothing, bricks, residue and sludge. DOE said there were some mixed wastes for which no treatment technology existed and would have to be stored until the technology was developed. Existing major treatment facilities proposed for the project included the Waste Reduction Operations Complex and the Waste Experimental Reduction Facility. “INEL also has the New Waste Calcining Facility for low-level waste and the Sodium Processing Facility for mixed low-level waste that contains sodium or other reactive metals,” an Associated Press report said.