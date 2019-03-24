100 years ago
This week in 1919, H.C. Lyon of Idaho Falls announced plans for a big improvement to his property at the corner of Broadway and Shoup Avenue. The plans called for extending the building back to the alley, putting on a modern facade and adding a third story to the building. “The first floor with the modern front will be occupied by the present store and business and the second and third floors will be utilized for offices and living rooms and apartments,” the Idaho Register reported. “Mr. Lyon stated this morning that the improvements would involve an additional investment of $30,000 on the property.”
75 years ago
Idaho Falls Mayor E.W. Fanning led a contingent of local community and business leaders to Portland, Ore., this week in 1944 for the launch of the S.S. Idaho Falls. The ship, a tanker rated at 16,800 tons, was to be provisioned on its maiden voyage with food provided by eastern Idaho firms, including potatoes, lamb, flour and other supplies. Mr. and Mrs. Victor Craig, former Idaho Falls residents, were the ship’s sponsors, and Mrs. Craig was given the ceremonial honor of hurling a bottle of champagne at the vessel’s bow. The ceremony was to take place at 1 p.m. March 25 in the Kaiser Company’s Swan Island yards.
50 years ago
Trustees of Idaho Falls School District 91 gave approval this week in 1969 to construction of two Catholic Church seminaries adjacent to the district’s two high schools and gave a split-decision “no objection” to a proposal that would provide educational television to all the school buildings in the district. Trustee Charles K. Thompson was the lone “no” vote against the proposal by the Benay Corp. to install at no charge connections to each building. “We don’t know what is involved here,” he said. “We don’t know what the Benay Corp. does not say.” Benay was one of four companies applying to the city of Idaho Falls for a television cable franchise. Its offer included importation of programs from KUED-TV, the University of Utah’s station, and KBYU-TV, operated by Brigham Young University.
25 years ago
Bonneville County pulled out of a pending deal this week in 1994 that would have involved trading its fairgrounds in Idaho Falls for city-owned Sandy Downs. The city had been hoping to expand its Tautphaus Park Zoo onto the county fairgrounds, while the county had been hoping to build a multi-purpose arena at Sandy Downs. The deal was scheduled to close Oct. 1, but in a March 22 letter to Idaho Falls Mayor Linda Milam the county commissioners said they had encountered strong resistance to the proposal from various groups using the two facilities. The commissioners envisioned a self-sustaining facility at Sandy Downs, with no support from county taxes.