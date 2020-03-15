100 years ago
With the streets becoming more and more congested, Idaho Falls Police were directed to make special effort to enforce Ordinance No. 316, especially the section applying to noise and emissions: “No person operating a motor vehicle shall permit the motor of the same to emit an undue amount of steam, smoke or product of combustion from the exhaust pipe or openings; and every vehicle using gasoline, kerosene, distillate or any other liquid fuel as motor power must be provided with a muffler or other device for the reduction of noise of the exhaust, which device shall not be cut out or disconnected within the limits of the City of Idaho Falls. And it shall be unlawful for any person operating or in charge of any motor vehicle, either by its operation or use, to create or make any unnecessary noise.”
75 years ago
Twenty journalism students from Idaho Falls High School and their adviser, Dorothy Chandler, took over the Post-Register for a day, occupying staff positions in the newsroom and advertising department. Betty Jean Holden assumed the duties of editor-in-chief, Margaret Faust served as news editor and three boys — Arland Rasmussen, Neil Humphrey and Gene Bush filled in on the sports desk. Frances Bundte, Jackie Adams and Jack Minor directed the advertising department. Merely Day and Audrey Bailey took charge of features while Margaret Wilhite attended to the society pages. The reporting staff consisted of Marjorie Heileson, Marcene Cook, Margery Johnson, Joyce Matthews, Wanda Murphy, Yvonne Stirland, Marie Anderson and Helen Haroldsen. “They jumped right in and covered the news like veterans,” said E.F. McDermott, the newspaper’s general manager.
50 years ago
The Smart Set Dance for teenagers held March 13, 1970, at the Idaho Falls Elks Lodge was abruptly interrupted when a truck belonging to one of the bands suffered a brake failure and rolled through the lodge’s plate-glass doors. The mishap occurred a little after 11 p.m. Lodge manager Bus Packer asked the 210 youngsters who had purchased tickets to leave and called off the dance an hour short of the scheduled closing time of midnight. Not everyone approved of the decision. “His action tore down the trust we have been trying to build up between adults and teenagers,” said Ethel McNett, chairwoman of the Jay-C-Ettes, the organization sponsoring the event. Packer said he bore responsibility for the protection of Elks Lodge property, “and I saw no point in running around to ask others what I should do.”
25 years ago
The Bonneville County Board of Commissioners fired Parks and Recreation Director Jack Parker, a 16-year county employee, this week in March 1995. While Parker claimed the firing was politically motivated, Commissioner Bill Shurtleff said it was a cost-efficient move. “I believe we were sent here to be as efficient as possible, to spend the taxpayers’ money as wisely as possible, and that’s the route we’re on,” he said. The recreation department was to be rolled into the county’s Road and Bridge department.