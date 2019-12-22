100 years ago
With Prohibition in full force, the Idaho Register of Dec. 23, 1919, offered this account of holiday plans derailed: “A representative of a prominent contractor was taken in charge at the passenger station last night and his suit case taken possession of. The man in question had a number of quart bottles of Christmas cheer, each well wrapped and with the name of the individual for whom it was intended written on the wrapper with the compliments of the contractor. The liquor was intended for some in authority and makes an interesting exhibit.”
75 years agoNews of the Battle of the Bulge dominated the headlines this week in 1944, but at the bottom of the Post-Register’s Dec. 22 front page was news of two more eastern Idahoans lost to the slaughter. Pfc. Rollo Grant Glick, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harvey C. Glick, formerly of Lewisville and more recently Pocatello, was reported killed Nov. 17 in action in France. He was in the same division as Pfc. Loy Smout of Ririe, who had been reported missing in action since Nov. 26. Glick had been studying medicine at the University of Idaho Southern Branch in Pocatello before entering the U.S. Army in August 1943.
50 years agoIdaho U.S. Sen. Frank Church was the bearer of bad tidings this week in December 1969: News that Dr. Glenn Seaborg, chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, viewed the layoff of 125 Idaho Nuclear Corp. employees at the National Reactor Testing Station as “fair and reasonable.” In a letter to Church, Seaborg said the company was forced to take the action as the emphasis at NRTS had shifted from research to engineering and test projects. The letter mentioned the “rather severe budget situation” and also the impending shutdown of the Materials Test Reactor. Church’s exchange with Seaborg came after a request from the NRTS Fair Employment Committee, headed by George Drazich.
25 years agoDespite a concerted economic development effort, eastern Idaho failed to make the cut for Micron Technology’s new factory site. The Boise computer chip maker narrowed a list of 300 suitors to 13 this week in December 1994. Local business leaders banded together to form the Eastern Idaho Strategic Alliance, presenting a package they hoped would lure the project and 4,000 jobs to this part of the state. “I’m deeply disappointed,” said Post Register Publisher Jerry Brady, chairman of the Initiative 2000 board. “I thought we had a great proposal which met all their needs.”