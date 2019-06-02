100 years ago
Idaho Falls Mayor W.A. Bradbury announced this week in 1919 that he favored a parks and recreation plan for the city, a sentiment the Idaho Register supported, especially with regard to the development of Highland Park on the north side. “With all of the greatness of Idaho Falls as a business center, there are a number of things sadly lacking and one of them is parks and the opportunity for recreation without having to drive a long way to get it,” the story said. Sugar City had recently hosted nearly 7,000 people in its public park for the homecoming of Medal of Honor awardee Thomas C. Neibaur. “Had Idaho Falls had occasion for a similar event, the people would have been obliged to wander around the streets with no place to go,” the Register said. “Highland Park presents an opportunity, a real park with real trees and grassy lawns and an opportunity for a swimming hole. ... Additional lands, now vacant, could be had no doubt at a reasonable price and baseball and athletic grounds laid out.”
75 years ago
Starting June 5, 1944, Idaho Falls youngsters would have their choice of summer activities to take part in, from splashing in the pool on Boulevard to softball, golf or tennis. “Leaders appointed by the Idaho Falls youth council, in cooperation with the recreation director, Ellis McAllister, will supervise the play and keep an eye on the proceedings,” the Post-Register reported. Coach J.A. “Cat” Thompson was to be in charge of the swimming program. Patty Toone, president of the high school pep club, was to be the dancing instructor. Bill Williams, former coach at Ammon High School, was in charge of tennis, softball and golf programs. Daily music classes were under the supervision of A.L. Gifford, head of the high school music department.
50 years ago
A $7.1 mill levy for Idaho Falls School District 91 went down to defeat for the second time in two months this week in 1969. The 52.71 percent vote in favor was far short of the two-thirds that were needed for the measure to pass. School board Chairman Farren Martin had said the measure was needed to raise about $300,000 to finance 1969-70 operations but noted that it would not increase the levy above that of the past year but in fact, lower it to $56.1 mills from $57.6 mills. The district had planned to use the money to adjust the teacher salary schedule in the district, to keep teachers who might otherwise be tempted to leave for states where the salary scale was higher.
25 years ago
Four young men ages 13 and 14 were being held at the Youth Services Center in St. Anthony this week on charges of causing an estimated $250,000 in damage at Cloverdale Elementary School. Teachers returned to the school the morning of June 2, 1994, to find a scene of destruction. The youths were charged with setting 20 fires, tipping over desks, tossing books and smashing electronic equipment. Even the hammers in the music room piano were reported broken. Windows were smashed throughout the school. All but two of the school’s 22 rooms were reported vandalized. The boys were arrested after two of their peers saw what they were doing and called the police.