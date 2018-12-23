100 years ago
Depositors at the State Bank in Idaho Falls were treated to the exhibit of a German soldier’s helmet, sent to V.K. Tuggle by Capt. George Wedekind, still in France with the American Expeditionary Force. Taken from a dead soldier in No Man’s Land, the helmet was rusted and weather-beaten, with a bullet hole in the front. Wedekind’s letter to Tuggle read, “The only way I can send this is to address it, put postage on it and trust to luck that you get it. I hope you do. You wanted one and this, with its history, is a quite a souvenir.” Wedekind was not in a generous mood toward the fallen foe. “(The) Boche army was not whipped, the German nation was, and there should never be allowed the sympathy so easily raised in America to exist for the German. The idea of letting bygones be bygones is not applicable in this case. Remember that army is not whipped and they, that army, know it better than anybody else.”
75 years ago
Influenza was rearing its head in Bonneville County this week in 1943, spreading to nearly a quarter of city and county residents alike. “Dr. Hoyt B. Woolley, city health officer, and Dr. W.R. West, county health physician, each used the same warning,” the Post-Register reported. “If you are an influenza victim, go home and stay home until you have completely recovered, or otherwise you may infect others and suffer a serious relapse yourself.” The vast majority of cases were reportedly mild, but a few were severe and a few deaths had been reported. The doctors predicted that heavy snow and colder weather was likely to help the situation, keeping people at home and away from each other.
50 years ago
Idaho Falls Mayor S. Eddie Pedersen was reporting “a nice Christmas present to the city” this week in 1968: Between $250,000 and $400,000 from the federal government for an Instrument Landing System and high intensity lighting at Fanning Field. Pedersen said he got the news from U.S. Rep. James McClure that funds had been cleared through the Bureau of the Budget, and that the project would begin in the new year. The improvements would come at no cost to the city, he said.
25 years ago
Police had two suspects in custody this week in 1993 in connection with vandalism on Hartert Drive, known this time of year as “Candy Cane Lane.” The morning of Dec. 20 residents woke to find that more than 18 of the four-foot ornaments along the road had been run over. The suspects, age 18 and 16, were pulled over on 17th Street around 4 a.m., according to the police report. Officers reported finding red paint on the front end of the blue car. This was not the first case of vandalism reported since the display had come into being. One resident had rigged an alarm system while another said he was contemplating tire rippers.