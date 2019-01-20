100 years ago
The question of creating a new judicial district made up of Bonneville, Jefferson and the newly proposed Clark counties was forwarded this week in 1919 to M.B. Yeaman, chairman of the Idaho Senate’s State Affairs Committee, also publisher of the Idaho Register. The measure to form the 11th Judicial District would probably be introduced as soon as the Clark County bill passed. “(In) case that should fail, the measure will be drawn to suit conditions as they now exist as to county lines,” the Register reported. “In case the district is created, it will be the duty of Governor Davis to name a district judge.”
75 years ago
The first contract in a $40,000 emergency flood control project for the Upper Snake River Valley was awarded this week in 1944 to W.C. Burns of Idaho Falls. Construction of levees in the Lowder slough district was to begin immediately. Local business leaders hailed the Army contract as a major first step toward a project that had been anticipated for several years. The project would involve construction of a 6,800 foot dirt levee on the South Fork between Heise and Lorenzo.
50 years ago
Members of Bonneville Post 56 of the American Legion voted this week in 1969 to sponsor the 1969 War Bonnet Roundup, but only after a lengthy discussion as to whether or not the celebration, begun in 1912, should continue. Post Commander Donald M. Sheetz told the Post-Register that most members felt it would hurt the Legion and the community if the rodeo was dropped. “Further study on the rodeo is being made and Legionnaires hope to correct its shortcomings, he said.”
25 years ago
Two Shelley men had a close call this week in 1994 after their snowmobiles broke through ice on Palisades Reservoir the afternoon of Jan. 19. Steve Lott and Steve Adams were riding across the ice when a ski on Lott’s machine snagged in the ice and flipped the machine, sending him through ice that was thin due to unseasonably warm temperatures. Adams sank into the water when he drove out to rescue Lott. Both Lott and Adams were able to get out of the water, and a snowmobiler who was following the two rode to a cafe a few miles away to phone for assistance. Waiting for an hour for help to arrive, Adams helped keep Lott awake, as he was suffering from hypothermia. Lott was taken by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, where he was reported in stable condition the next day. Adams was not seriously injured in the accident, which happened around 4 p.m.