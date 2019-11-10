100 years ago
The new Emerson school building in Idaho Falls was ready to open this week in 1919, most likely on Nov. 10. “The building was put up to relieve the congestion in the other schools of the district and for the convenience of that part of the city, which is building up rapidly,” the Idaho Register reported. Teachers were: Jeanette Homan, first grade; Lula Bannister, second grade; Gladys Orford, third and fourth grade; and Miss Moss, fifth and sixth grade. “These teachers have been doing extra work in the schools,” the Register reported. “Two others to take up work in the older schools will be required.” Emerson’s opening would bring the total number of grade schools in Idaho Falls to six.
75 years ago
Stores, banks and offices in Idaho Falls were slated to close Nov. 11, 1944, in observance of Armistice Day. “(Even) though we are involved in a much bigger war, we still owe a debt of gratitude to those boys who brought the other war to a conclusion,” Idaho Falls Mayor E.W. Fanning said. “We were disappointed in the type of peace that came after the last war, but that was not the fault of the boys who won the war for us,” he said. Bonneville Post 56 of the American Legion planned a buffet supper for Legion members. Dancing was to start at 7 p.m., with music provided by the Third Ward Gleaner Girls under the direction of Mrs. L.M. Knight.
50 years ago
To cope with frost damage to about one-third of eastern Idaho’s 1969 potato crop, Rep. Orval Hansen was asking the U.S. Department of Agriculture to institute a potato diversion program. “The need for a temporary diversion program is critical,” he said. “To prevent much greater loss due to breakdown in storage, potatoes are being shipped at rate far greater than the market will absorb. As a result, prices paid to growers are being depressed. A diversion program limited to a 60-day period will stabilize the market and permit the orderly movement of the crop in trade channels.”
25 years ago
Idaho Falls Police charged five teen-aged girls on Nov. 8, 1994, with a spray-painting spree in two-separate neighborhoods the previous week, causing an estimated $4,000 in damage. The girls, ranging in age from 13 to 18, came from Idaho Falls and Blackfoot and were charged with vandalizing four cars on Saturn Avenue, also with painting fences, a garage door and the side of a house in the 400 block of Eighth Street. The 18-year-girl was charged with one misdemeanor count, while the other four were referred to juvenile court.