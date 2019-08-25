100 years ago
Idaho Falls Mayor W.A. Bradbury and the City Council met in special session on Aug. 26, 1919, to address the ordinance granting Utah Power & Light a franchise and providing that the utility furnish the city a certain amount of power during an emergency. With flows low in the Snake River, downtown streetlights had been turned off and citizens had been asked to use as few lights as they could get along with. Meantime, the Idaho Register reported: “the city is employing a number of men building a willow mat to be placed on the upstream since of the city power plant dam, which when in place will prevent water going over and thru the rock dam and will put about twice the water over the wheels that is going now. ... The river is about as low as it will likely ever get, and the situation is to improve rather than grow worse. The city is putting on extra policemen to guard property during the period of darkness.”
75 years ago
As Allied forces cleaned up the last pockets of German resistance in Paris today in 1944, harvesting of the pea crop in the upper Snake River Valley was in full swing, with first cuttings indicating a quality crop above average, the Post Register reported. Yield to date was said to range on an average from 25 bushels per acre in the Fremont County area to 30 or 35 bushels in the Bonneville County section. “No damaging storms or frost has crippled the crop this year as it did last and with the harvesting already halfway through, pea growers are in hopes of marketing an above average crop,” the paper reported.
50 years ago
The first of four planeloads of the Idaho National Guard’s 116th Engineer Combat Battalion arrived in Fort Lewis, Wash., on Aug. 25, 1969. The other three planeloads, containing roughly 600 men were due home the following day following a year’s active combat duty in Vietnam. The first advance detachment of 35 men under Maj. William Maskert, St. Anthony, arrived five days earlier to prepare for the arrival of the main detachment. A review was scheduled in Idaho Falls for Aug. 28 at Ravsten Stadium.
25 years ago
Two favorable engineering studies and a $250,000 donation set in motion a plan to restore the old Colonial Theatre and Carousel Office Supply building on A Street this week in 1994. Idaho Falls snack food inventor Miles Willard and his wife, Virginia, made the contribution and the Idaho Falls Arts Council voted to go ahead with the renovation project pending a $15,000 feasibility study. Willard said once the study was complete, he planned to lead a $2 million fund-raising drive to renovate the old vaudeville and movie theater. “Miles is one of the few people in Idaho Falls who has always contributed to the arts, and he’s definitely been there when we needed him,” said Sandy Thomsen, the Arts Council’s executive director.