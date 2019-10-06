100 years ago
The Idaho Falls High School Commercial Department, under the direction of A.J. Mitchell and Beulah Potts, announced plans to establish a practical work program along two distinct lines. “The first will be to do typewriting, such as addressing envelopes and form letters,” the Idaho Register reported. “Advanced students in typewriting will be used, who have acquired enough skill to do the work satisfactorily. Business houses and professional men are asked to see the department about whatever they may have to do. No charges will be made.” As for the second path, the “part-time plan” involved boys and girls ages 17 and older participating in the commercial course. “Whenever the student is able, he may be permitted to work one-half day in an office, the other half in school. ... It must be kept in mind that the chief objects to be gained are the benefit to the student in giving him practical experience and enabling him to earn some money. And sure it will be a help to those men in business and professions who need part-time assistance only.”
75 years ago
Two Italian prisoners of war who escaped from the Carlyle Chaffin farm in the Lincoln area on Oct. 5, 1944, were back in the Idaho Falls POW camp the following day. While another, who had escaped from the A.G. Stanger farm east of the city was being held in the Bonneville County Jail. Deputy Dean Wilkie, who captured the first two prisoners, reported that he and Cpl. Joe Pepe, an interpreter at the camp, came across the two men walking along the fence on the Lincoln Highway around 8 p.m. the evening of Oct. 5. “Their only explanation to us was that they didn’t like it here,” he said. The escapee from the Stanger farm was apprehended Oct. 6 in the yard of the Ross Lindholm farm near Iona, peaceably watching a potato sorting crew. He had reportedly spent the night sleeping on a ditch bank.
50 years ago
The Atomic Energy Commission’s newly established computer resources were being sorted out in early October 1969. Herbert Schwartz, assistant controller of the AEC, spoke at the fall meeting of the AEC Computer Information meeting at the Holiday Inn to about 100 of the nation’s leading computer installation managers. “In expanding the use of computers for management purposes in the AEC, we’re thinking less and less about the machines and more and more about the administrative and management problems in connection with the computer’s use,” he said. Idaho Nuclear Corp. was in charge of the Idaho Falls computer center, on the west side of the city in the Airport Industrial District. “It is one of the larger computers in the AEC network, but is not as large as that operating at the Livermore, Calif., research laboratory,” the Post-Register reported.
25 years ago
After a highly public war of words concerning cash payment for retransmission consent rights, Tele-Communications Inc., the nation’s largest cable company, and Retlaw Communications, owner of CBS affiliate KIDK-TV, announced a one-year extension. Had the two not reached an agreement, TCI would have been forced to drop KIDK from its cable service. Taking its case to the people, TCI had sent leaflets to customers claiming that broadcasters were out to raise cable subscribers’ rates. Meanwhile, KIDK saturated the airwaves with ads urging viewers to call TCI.