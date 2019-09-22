100 years ago
Idaho Falls Mayor W.L. Bradbury and City Engineer Wilson returned from a trip to Denver and Cheyenne this week in 1919 filled with optimism for a water filtration project here. “’A plant with a two-million gallon capacity which would care for the needs of Idaho Falls for a good many years to come could be constructed for an estimated cost of $150,000,’ said the mayor,” the Idaho Register reported. The idea would be to use the old city canal as an intake source and to run the water to the city lakes on the north end of town. Because the site of a storage reservoir would be roughly 15 feet higher than downtown, gravity-flow could be used to move the water. “The owners of the city lakes, the Inland Ice Co. and Nils Hoff Ice. Co., intend to deepen and enlarge the lakes for their own use and have expressed willingness to cooperate with the city on the plan,” the newspaper story said.
75 years ago
Idaho’s three leading Democratic candidates — Charles Gossett, Phil Evans and Glen Taylor — were all in Idaho Falls this week in 1944 to open their campaigns. Speaking at a dinner at the Hotel Rogers, Taylor, running for U.S. Senate, said he was sticking to the same theme he had first laid out in 1938 — abundance in America for everybody through careful planning. “The Republicans would have every man for himself,” he said. “They would take off all controls. It is not necessary to have the same controls in war time as in peace time. ... We can plan to allow a maximum amount of freedom and at some time evolve some plan to put everyone to work by adjusting hours. I will be satisfied with nothing less than full employment, full protection and profits for our business men.”
50 years ago
A fire apparently caused by an electrical spark damaged at least three stores in downtown Idaho Falls on Sept. 22, 1969, casting a thick shroud of smoke for several blocks. Heavy damage was reported in the 300 block of A Street to the Mel Johnson Drug Store, the vacant Knapp Appliance Store and Sweetbriar, a women’s clothing store. The fire call came around 2 p.m., “and in a few minutes the middle of the block on the south side of A Street between Shoup and Park was a raging inferno,” the Post-Register reported. The fire was reported under control by 3 p.m., but the fire rescue unit was kept busy administering first aid to bystanders overcome by the smoke.
25 years ago
An Irwin fly-shop owner foiled a would-be robber on Sept. 20, 1994, reportedly catching him red-handed while raiding the till. Jerri Alexander, co-owner of the Sandy Mite Fly Shop, told police she was in her living room around 4:30 p.m. when she heard a noise from the store next door. Entering the store, she found Steven Scot Munkirs, 34, of Whitefish, Mont. When she asked if she could help him he reportedly replied, “I’m just ripping you off,” holding up a wad of cash. Alexander angrily snatched the money out of the much larger man’s hands, and, slightly stunned, he fled. Her husband, Loren, gave chase in his pickup truck, and Munkirs was finally stopped by a deputy from the Lincoln County Wyoming Sheriff’s Department. Alexander said she didn’t consider her actions brave. “I was kind of tired, and I was in a bad mood,” she said.