100 years ago
A violent hailstorm the afternoon of May 16, 1921, smashed windows all over Idaho Falls and broke practically all the lights off nearly all the lamp posts in the downtown business district. Automobile tops were smashed in. Damage was estimated in the thousands of dollars. Driven by violent winds, the storm began around 3:40 p.m., depositing more than an inch of hail in 10 minutes. Some of the hailstones were reported to be “as large as hen’s eggs,” according to news reports.
75 years ago
Eastern Idaho, along with the rest of the state, faced the strong possibility of going without bread as millers reported their supply of flour for bakeries was exhausted, and bakers reported they were dipping into the bottom of their barrels with only a week or two weeks’ supply remaining. “Unless wheat is released by the government to millers, we will soon see the time when there will be no bread for sale at all,” said M.W. Smith, district manager of the St. Anthony Flour Mills and Midland Elevators. Frank Stayner, secretary of the Idaho Bakers Association, said that “wheat restrictions imposed by the war food administration have resulted in a substantial cut in the bread supply for Idaho. Mills tell us they don’t know when they can supply us with flour and bakers can’t buy any flour today.” Local bakers surveyed by the Post-Register said they were doing their best with what they had and wouldn’t close down as long as some flour was available.
50 years ago
The U.S. Atomic Energy Commission announced this week in May 1971 that it had approved plans for a demonstration of a radioisotopic gauge for quicker and more effective measurement of mountain snowbeds’ water content. John F. Kaufmann, industrial liaison representative of the AEC Idaho Operations Office, reported that three field units and a base station would be placed in operation. The gauge was built to measure how much a layer of snow could affect a beam of gamma rays between its cesium-137 source and a radiation detector, both contained inside two vertical pipes placed 26 inches apart and planted in the snow. By raising the source and detector slowly, the readings could be used to determine changes in snowpack water content, amounts of new snow and rainfall in the snowpack and the snowmelt rate.
25 years ago
Energy Secretary Hazel O’Leary told Idaho Gov. Dirk Kempthorne this week in 1996 that Argonne National Laboratory-West had been granted permission to start an experiment aimed at stabilizing spent nuclear fuel for disposal outside Idaho. The decision, made after an environmental assessment indicated the proposed work would have no significant effect, would forestall around 250 layoffs. The Electrometallurgical Treatment Research and Demonstration Project involved stabilizing 1.6 metric tons of sodium-bonded spent fuel. Because it involved extracting highly enriched uranium, opponents claimed the project violated U.S. policy aimed at discouraging the proliferation of weapons-grade material. ANL-West Spokesman Paul Pugmire said, “If the fuel is not treated there is no chance it will ever leave Idaho.”