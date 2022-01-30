100 years ago
The results were in this week in 1922, and Florence of Rigby, a 10-year-old registered Holstein cow owned by Sunnyside Dairy of Idaho Falls was being recognized for her extraordinary production. “She produced in seven days 610.5 pounds of milk, testing 4.03 percent butterfat, producing 24.63 pounds of butterfat or 30.79 pounds of butter,” wire services reported. “During the test period, Florence received no special attention, keeping her place at the stanchion in the regular milk line. She consumed 32 pounds of grain a day, 15 pounds of sunflower silage, 15 pounds of cull potatoes and all the alfalfa she desired.”
75 years ago
Sarah McNeil assumed her duties this week in January 1947 as juvenile officer for Idaho Falls and Bonneville County. “Having been asked to take the position, I have accepted with the hope that I might find satisfaction in trying to be not only a probation officer but an influence for good among those with whom I come in contact,” she said, in her first public statement. “A few months ago I was walking home from down town and passed by one of the Idaho Falls clubs. I saw two girls emerge from the doorway, each helping to hold the other in an upright position. They were obviously in no condition to walk on their own power. These girls looked to be about 15 or 16 years of age. I looked upon this scene with concern and had a strong desire to try to do something about such conditions.” McNeil expressed appreciation to the county commissioners who appointed her and pledged cooperation with Probate Judge G.W. Charlesworth, as well as with the sheriff’s office and police department.
50 years ago
The Idaho Division of the American Association of University Women was none too happy with Idaho’s two congressmen this week in January 1972. In a letter written by Anne Voilleque of Idaho Falls, chairwoman of the group’s Environmental Action Committee, Reps. Orval Hansen and James McClure came under fire for “having ignored recommendations to adequately protect the alpine regions of the Greater Sawtooths from encroachment of business, industry and the general public.” The AAUW’s Legislative Program Committee endorsed legislation to end restrictions on birth control advertisements and voted to oppose any efforts to abolish the Idaho Human Rights Commission. Division President Marge Buckham of Idaho Falls said the group supported the appropriation of an additional $13 million for public education, including kindergarteners.
25 years ago
Eastern Idaho lawmakers this week in 1997 were telling their colleagues in the Idaho Legislature to keep their mitts off $30 million promised by the Department of Energy as part of its 1995 agreement with the state and U.S. Navy over spent cleanup at the Idaho National Engineering and Environmental Laboratory. Sen. Dean Cameron of Rupert asked Batt administration officials whether at least some of the money could be spent on economic recovery in communities hit by spring flooding. Sen. John Hansen was having none of it. “As others start looking at that money and coveting it, we’re going to try real hard to make sure that original intent is protected,” he said. Before the 1995 agreement, DOE had committed to granting $25 million directly to seven counties between Rexburg and Pocatello to help compensate for the elimination of several thousand high-paying jobs at the site. Earlier in the week, Gov. Phil Batt said the money would be focused on eastern Idaho economic development, but Cameron suggest that what constituted eastern Idaho and the INEEL impact area was “a matter of perspective.”
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”