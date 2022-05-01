100 years ago
For what was said to be the first time in the history of Bonneville County, two women served on a jury this week in May 1922. Lizzie Ashcroft and Orinda Lenore Allred Otteson were the first two women called to serve as jurors, on a civil case in a justice of the peace case held May 1. The same day, what farmers called a “million dollar snow” fell on the Upper Snake River Valley. The snow started early in the morning and continued most of the day. “Farmers welcomed it, as most of them had just completed their seeding and said the moisture came at the proper time to insure quick germination,” wire services reported.
75 years ago
If Idaho Falls wanted to pursue the city’s postwar planning project recommended by the Denver consulting firm of S. R. DeBoer, it was going to cost roughly $350,000 over two years, roughly 250 residents learned this week at a special meeting held at the Armory. An additional mill levy would be applied toward purchasing unimproved rights of way in six different sections of the city, to allow street and highway development and preparation of a site near the Bonneville County Courthouse for a civic center. Emphasizing that the city administration was “completely neutral” on the proposal, Mayor E.W. Fanning cautioned against high taxes to see the project’s needs, saying, “Taxes make a good servant but a bad master.” Fanning said the city had deferred improvements during World War II with the idea of a comprehensive plan to meet the city’s postwar needs. “The city is not rolling in money as some people think, even though we were able to save some $450,000 during the way by deferring improvements,” he said. R.W. McCracken, chairman of the Planning Commission’s budget committee, said it would be advisable to purchase the rights of way “before the property is improved and is extremely difficult to buy.”
50 years ago
This week in May 1972, Blackfoot businessman Joe Stewart was surprised to get back a letter he’d addressed “Mayor S. Eddie Pedersen, Idaho Falls, Idaho” marked “Addressee Unknown.” Stewart mailed the letter on April 28 and got it back the following day. “I thought the mayor of Idaho Falls was better known than that,” he groused. “It’s amazing to me that the postal workers who get paid more and work less than ever can’t even take time to deliver a letter to the mayor of a city.” On May 1, he drove to Idaho Falls to deliver the letter personally. The Associated Press wire story did not mention what the letter was about.
25 years ago
Idaho potato growers were eyeing flooding in North Dakota’s Red River Valley in May 1997 as a possible boon to their financial outlook. Many of the fields in Grand Forks, Pembina and Walsh counties, which normally would have been ready for planting, were under 10 or 20 feet of water. In 1996, North Dakota had produced 28.8 million 100-pound sacks of potatoes, making the national crop the largest ever and depressing prices to unprofitable levels. Walsh County Extension agent Brad Drummond said a significant number of farmers might be delayed two weeks, which could cut yields by 10 or 15 percent. “If they can’t plant until late May, they’re going to lose some hundredweight on the back end of it,” he said.
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”