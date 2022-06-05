100 years ago
The Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce held a meeting on June 6, 1922, to address reports that the Salt Lake Commercial Club was rerouting tourists to Yellowstone National Park by way of Bear Lake and Montpelier, cutting out towns in the Snake River Valley. According to a report in the Salt Lake Tribune, Otto McCutcheon, chairman of the roads committee, reported that Pocatello businessmen, as well as others in the vicinity, were “deeply aroused” over the action. “Dad Clay, a recognized authority on good roads, addressed the meeting and advised against the boycotting of Salt Lake business interests,” the story said. “He reported that he had made a personal investigation of the new routing and learned that the charge was the result of an attempt by W.D. Rishel, automobile editor of The Tribune, to pioneer a new road over the hills to the east of Idaho Falls.” As it turned out, Rishel had not been the paper’s automotive editor for 10 years and was head of a tourist bureau advising people they might want to see more of the country by taking one route north and another route homeward. “They know where they want to go and will go that way and can not be stopped,” he said. “Pocatello is spreading the false statements against Salt Lake to force Salt Lake in line and apparently Idaho Falls has swallowed their bait, hook, line and sinker without investigating.”
75 years ago
This week in June 1947 the Idaho Falls City Council approved the purchase of 125 multiple-coin parking meters, bringing two-hour parking to the downtown business district. The meters cost $75.52 each and were to be installed the full length of C Street from Yellowstone to Capital Avenue, and on Capital Avenue from B to C Street. The meters could be operated by the insertion of one to five pennies, plus another 5-cent coin for an additional hour of parking. During the discussion, City Clerk Lee Walker said the 475 meters purchased in 1946 would be completely paid for by the end of the month. After that, all the nickels and pennies would become the city’s revenue exclusively.
50 years ago
Opponents of the Teton Dam blasted the project at a June 4, 1972 symposium in Idaho Falls, claiming — more accurately than they had any idea — “It won’t hold water.” Idaho Fish and Game Department Wildlife Biologist Robert Sherwood said the dam, if built, would adversely affect more than 1,000 deer and innumerable other animals in the area. “There is no place to move them,” he said. “We could move them to another range, but our ranges are all overcrowded as it is. They can starve there or we can move them and let them starve someplace else.” Paul Jeppson, Fish and Game’s region fisheries biologist, said the Teton River, a blue-ribbon trout stream, would be lost. “Trout spawning will decrease and trash fish population will go up,” he said. Idaho State University Economics Professor John Merriam said the Bureau of Reclamation’s project cost estimates “can’t hold water economically,” and former Reclamation engineer Tom Davis said, “Flood control benefits of the dam have been significantly over-estimated.” None of this prevented the dam from being built, and on June 5, 1976, before the reservoir was even full, it collapsed, killing 11 and causing $400 million in damages in the Upper Snake River Valley.
25 years ago
The Idaho Falls Braves were getting a pitching coach of some renown this week in 1997, former Chicago Cub and all-star Rick Sutcliffe. With a lifetime record of 171–139, 1,679 strikeouts and an earned run average of 4.08, Sutcliffe had established his bona fides quite capably before he was called to coach the Pioneer League team, which was by then a farm team for the San Diego Padres. Sportswriter John Maffei of the North County Times of Oceanside, Calif., wasn’t going to let the occasion pass without having some fun. In a June 6 column, Maffei took aim at the Red Baron’s broadcast booth penchant for giving everyone a nickname. “Here’s a quiz,” he wrote. “Can you match the following Padres player with his nickname — Gomey, Stoney, Vaughny, Cammy, Hoffy, Ash, Bergy, Hitch, Ship, Fins, Woozey, Flash, Both or Flan? The nicknames are all part of Rick Sutcliffe’s game as the homespun color man on Padres telecasts. Hardly anyone is identified by a first name, and it’s very annoying. Thankfully, however, Sutcliffe leaves the TV booth after Sunday’s game on Channel 51 for his summer job as a pitching coach at Idaho Falls. Maybe there the nicknames will make sense, and his knowledge of the game will be appreciated. … He knows the game, has the ability to teach it, and he commands respect. None of those qualities, however, translates to the TV booth. He’s too down-home, often tells only half a story, and his knowledge is lost because he talks over the audience’s head.” Sutcliffe’s contributions in Idaho Falls were significant, however. The team that year won the Pioneer League South Division championship with a 39-32 record.
