100 years ago
A “moonshine party” turned ugly this week in 1921, with one man charged with shooting and killing another in a field on the west side of the Snake River on July 28. According to the report in the Idaho Republican of Blackfoot, Elmer E. Dory, proprietor of the U.S. Feed Barn in Idaho Falls, and his employee, Roy Pernell, had gone to Blackfoot the previous evening to look at some ponies. On the return trip Thursday, they picked up a man named D. Saunders, and the three men managed to buy some liquor from an unidentified source. “They drove their car into the weeds a short distance from the road, where the shooting took place,” the newspaper report said. “Two boys heard the shot and saw a man throw a gun toward a canal. They rushed immediately to police headquarters and notified the officers, who rushed to the scene and placed the two men under arrest. A physician was called, but Dorey apparently died a few moments after being shot. According to Chief of Police Carlson, Pernell admits firing the shot, claiming that Dorey had made a remark about his wife.”
75 years ago
A Salt Lake City pilot and his passenger, a Rexburg businessman, had a close call on Aug. 1, 1946, when they discovered their landing gear would not come down and were forced to make a “belly landing” at the Idaho Falls airport. Pilot Dick Jacob and Roy L. Van Houten, manager of a Rexburg flying service, were preparing to land at Rexburg around noon when they discovered the wheels of their plane would not descend. “(We) circled the field a couple of times and headed for Idaho Falls,” Jacob told the Post-Register. “The men at the field at Rexburg guessed our trouble and called the Idaho Falls airport and the Idaho Falls fire department was asked to send out a truck. We were nearly out of gas, so we came right in and skidded to a stop in some gravel. Neither Van Houten or myself were as much as shaken up,” he said. Jacob admitted he was afraid when he discovered the landing gear had failed, but collected himself quickly. “I didn’t have time to feel afraid after that,” he said, adding that Van Houten gave him considerable help. The plane suffered a broken propeller and damaged flap, but no other damage.
50 years ago
Drug abuse in Idaho Falls schools was front-page news this week in 1971, with an in-depth story by Post Register reporter Boyd Vander Howen quoting students and local officials. “A majority of the students surveyed said they knew others who used drugs and said they could easily obtain drugs themselves if they wanted them. ‘I wouldn’t know how to find beer, but I could get marijuana anytime,’ one girl said. Thomas Whyte, deputy Bonneville County prosecutor, estimates that as many as 50 percent of the junior and senior high students in Idaho Falls have tried marijuana at least once,” the story said. “Since he became deputy prosecutor in January 1971, Whyte says he has prosecuted 42 drug cases. … If a parent finds his child has been using drugs, he goes right through the ceiling, Whyte added. ‘With drugs, kids have found something that sets their parents right on their ears.’” Sheriff Blaine Skinner said the situation may have been compounded by returning Vietnam veterans, bringing their habits and drugs with them. Campaigns in the schools seemed to be having little effect. “Counselors are good for helping plan the prom, but I don’t think many people would go to them with a drug problem,” one student said.
25 years ago
The Idaho Falls Arts Council announced this week in 1996 that a “Phantom donor” was willing to match dollar-for-dollar any pledge made toward renovating the old Colonial Theater on A Street. “This is the largest gift ever given to an Idaho Falls nonprofit group,” said Miles Willard, the campaign chairman. So far, supporters had raised $2.1 million of the $4 million to complete the project. Campaign Director Carrie Getty said the donor wished to remain anonymous, but that she hoped by the end of the $950,000 campaign the contributor would announce his or her name. “During the announcement, someone dressed in costume appeared in the rafters and sang songs from ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ musical,” the Post Register reported.