100 years agoIdaho became one of the few states in the nation to have a poet laureate this week in 1923 when Gov. C.C. Moore named Irene Welch Grissom of Idaho Falls to the post, which she held through 1948. The appointment came at the request of the Idaho State Parent Teachers’ Association and the State Federation of Women’s Clubs. Born in 1873 in Greeley, Colo., she came to Idaho in 1914. Her works included “The Superintendent,” published in 1910 and endorsed by the American Library Association, “A Daughter of the Northwest (1918); and “We Harness a River” (1946). She contributed verses and stories to The Overland Monthly, Outdoor Life, Outdoor America, The Lariat, Poet’s Scroll, A Child’s Garden and other newspapers of the Northwest. She was a member of the Idaho Falls Round Table and the Northwest Poetry Society. She died in July 1965 in Arcadia, Calif., and is buried in Idaho Falls’ Rose Hill Cemetery.
75 years agoThe Idaho National Guard’s struggle to find new members in the Upper Snake River Valley ended this week in 1948 ended after Congress passed a draft bill exempting members of the guard and active reserves. Lt. Col. Vernal T. Sorensen, commander of the Third Battalion, encompassing most of the guard units in the valley, said he was optimistic. “For once, the National Guard can be somewhat choosy who it accepts to fill the ranks,” the Post-Register reported. “It’s a far cry from the trying early days of two years ago, when guard units were pressed to secure enough members to fill the minimum quota. Many inquiries have been received at Idaho Falls company headquarters from mothers who are anxious for their young sons to remain at home and avoid the 21-month training at an army camp under the new draft law. Many other young men are also seeking admission to the unit before President Truman signs the bill early in July.”
50 years agoEighteen-year-old DeLea Dunn was poised to take her first assignment as a recruiter in the Idaho State University Reserve Officer Training Corps program this week in 1973. “It’s the best leadership program I’ve been in,” said Dunn, referring to the junior ROTC program she participated in at Idaho Falls High School. “At ISU, she will be the only woman actually participating in ROTC activities this summer as she seeks to sign up other ISU women students as a project in addition to her studies in summer school,” the Idaho State Journal reported. “While women have been permitted to take ROTC courses for academic credit in the past at ISU, they could not receive commissions. The new Department of the Army ruling will permit approximately 20 women to enroll in the ROTC program at ISU and to ultimately receive commissions as second lieutenants.” On June 14, Dunn had become the first woman to join the Idaho National Guard 116th Engineer Battalion, holding the rank of private and serving as a personnel specialist. “The opportunity for women in the military is widely varied and very open,” she said. “I’ve been interested all my life in serving my country.”
25 years agoIdaho tourism officials this week in June 1998 were touting the possibilities for a fly-fishing convention in Idaho Falls that could generate an estimated $1 million in local business. Idaho Falls was to play host the first week in August to the Federation of Fly Fishers and Internationals Fly Fishing Show and Conclave. If everyone who planned to attend were to bring friends and family members, there could be 2,500 to 3,000 people filling local hotel rooms and campgrounds, said Fred Sica, director of the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce. “I’d be surprised if the number was smaller,” he said.
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”
