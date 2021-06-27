100 years ago
C.H. Lewis, manager of the Colonial Theatre of Idaho Falls, left June 25, 1921, for Minneapolis, where he was to represent the Idaho motion picture operators at the national convention of motion picture theatre owners. From there, he was to go to Chicago, where he would attend a meeting of the Central Theatre Managers’ Association. … The planting of 50,000 rainbow trout in Willow Creek was undertaken by Deputy Warden Paul Chagnon and George Issacs, state fish and game commissioner. ...Clarence Waters, an employee of the Idaho Falls Post Office, was arrested June 22 by a federal inspector and arraigned before United States Commissioner George W. Edgington, on a charge of opening registered mail. According to a post office employee, a trap was set, and Waters was caught in the act of taking money from a registered letter. He was released on $500 bond pending a hearing.
75 years ago
The Idaho Falls City Council was struggling to find a solution to the city’s housing shortage this week in 1946 when four Jefferson Avenue residents approached them to request enforcement of the city’s zoning ordinance. R.C. Beazer told the council that in his neighborhood first a trailer house had gone up, then a tent and then a shack. Mayor E.W. Fanning answered by saying: “It is a tough proposition and we haven’t decided how to handle the situation. It doesn’t do any good to put those people in jail since that is all they have to live in. We have informed them that they couldn’t remain there permanently.” Others petitioning the council included Robert Woller of Cassia Avenue, Lawrence Gardner of Jefferson Avenue and Jack Hurley of Elmore Avenue.
50 years ago
Aerojet Nuclear Co. was named the awardee of the $47 million contract to manage major operations at the National Reactor Testing Station, replacing Idaho Nuclear Corp. As prime contractor, the company, a subsidiary of Aerojet General Corp. of El Monte, Calif., would be in charge of managing the Atomic Energy Commission’s test reactors and nuclear research. Employees would not be affected, the company said. They would be transferred over and would retain benefits and uninterrupted pension rights.
25 years ago
Bryon Johnson was just finishing lunch at the Idaho Chemical Processing Plant on June 27, 1996, when he looked up to see two hang gliders, James Gaither and Carlin Onstad, about to land. The two said they didn’t even know the Department of Energy site existed, let alone that it was restricted. Both were apprehended, but the matter was dealt with reasonably. “They realized it was not an invasion of any sort, so they handled it in a low-keyed manner,” said Idaho National Engineering Laboratory spokesman John Walsh. Gaither’s gear was loaded on a truck, and he was sent packing. No citations were issued. “We got permission to search their packs and found nothing,” Walsh said.