100 years agoWith nearly all precincts reporting, Ralph A. Lewis held an insurmountable lead over H.K. Linger in the race for Idaho Falls mayor, held this week in April 1923. The vote from three of four wards was Lewis 867 over Linger 563. In the race for city clerk, E. Underhill held a similar lead over his opponent, Sam R. Rostad, 846 to 566. Other winners in the election that week included: Bess JH. McCallum, city treasurer; J.C Westergard, City Council First Ward; C.S. Crabtree, Second Ward; A.C. Anderson, Third Ward; Floyd R. Black, Fourth Ward. One note: In the race for the Third Ward City Council seat, future Mayor E.W. Fanning tied for third place.

75 years agoIdaho Falls City Police said they were looking carefully at a report from Dillon, Mont., concerning the break-in and burglary on April 22, 1948, at the State Bar, believing it followed the pattern of an April 12 break-in at the Topper Club. The report from Dillon said two or three men broke five slot machines, stealing roughly $800. In the Topper Club burglary, the night watchman, Frank G. Zollinger, 26 was slugged while he lay in bed,” the Post-Register reported. “He suffered a fractured skull but has since recovered.” The assailants, reportedly three of them, proceeded to steal $1,500 from the slot machines and a money box containing $800.


Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”

