100 years agoWith nearly all precincts reporting, Ralph A. Lewis held an insurmountable lead over H.K. Linger in the race for Idaho Falls mayor, held this week in April 1923. The vote from three of four wards was Lewis 867 over Linger 563. In the race for city clerk, E. Underhill held a similar lead over his opponent, Sam R. Rostad, 846 to 566. Other winners in the election that week included: Bess JH. McCallum, city treasurer; J.C Westergard, City Council First Ward; C.S. Crabtree, Second Ward; A.C. Anderson, Third Ward; Floyd R. Black, Fourth Ward. One note: In the race for the Third Ward City Council seat, future Mayor E.W. Fanning tied for third place.
75 years agoIdaho Falls City Police said they were looking carefully at a report from Dillon, Mont., concerning the break-in and burglary on April 22, 1948, at the State Bar, believing it followed the pattern of an April 12 break-in at the Topper Club. The report from Dillon said two or three men broke five slot machines, stealing roughly $800. In the Topper Club burglary, the night watchman, Frank G. Zollinger, 26 was slugged while he lay in bed,” the Post-Register reported. “He suffered a fractured skull but has since recovered.” The assailants, reportedly three of them, proceeded to steal $1,500 from the slot machines and a money box containing $800.
50 years agoIn the suit involving long hair and dress codes in the Bonneville School District, 7th District Judge Boyd R. Thomas denied a father’s claim for $93,256 against the district. Thomas ruled against Boyd L. Getsinger, who filed the suit after his sons Kevin and Kim were suspended for the length of their hair. Thomas ruled that since the district board of trustees’ actions were within their legal duties, the board could not be held liable for financial damages. The case was separate from the claim of the brothers that their constitutional rights had been violated. A court order was still being sought so that the youths could be given credit for the classes they attended. “The school’s dress code was modified by the school board last fall so that the emphasis now is more on hair grooming and not length,” the Associated Press reported.
25 years agoU.S. Senate candidate Mike Crapo vowed this week in April 1998 that he would no longer accept campaign contributions from tobacco companies. Running for Congress in 1992 and 1994, Crapo accepted money from companies like R.J. Reynolds and Phillip Morris, both of which backed him “because he votes for a strong business climate, low taxes and low regulation,” the AP reported. Crapo charged President Bill Clinton and the Democratic Party with making tobacco an election year issue. “Rather than debating the real issues that surround tobacco, we’ll be debating tobacco contributions,” Crapo said. “Our opponents will try to steer the discussion away from the real issues and what my record is on tobacco, so I’ve decided to try and take the politics out of it and discuss it on its merits.”
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”
