100 years agoHere’s a tidbit to chew on from the New York Times, with an Idaho Falls dateline from Feb. 13, 1923: “The two bodies found in Lake La Fourche, near Bastrop, La., were placed there by medical students from a New Orleans college and were not those of Watt Daniels and T.F. Richard as claimed, according to Dr. Lew Burger of New York, who was spokesman at an open meeting of the local chapter of the Ku Klux Klan here last night. “Daniel and Richard are alive and well at New Orleans, where they are under daily observation by the Klan members,’ Dr. Burger said. He was introduced as ‘official spokesman of the Invisible Empire, Knights of the Ku Klux Klan.’ Burger declared that Daniel and Richard would be produced when the Morehouse Grand Jury convenes to consider the findings of the recent hearing into Klan activities in Morehouse Parish, La.” By way of background, the case in question dated back to August 1922, when Fillmore Watt Daniels and Thomas F. Richards were abducted in Mer Rouge, Morehouse Parish, Louisiana, by black-robed Ku Klux Klan members. There was reportedly a fierce rivalry between Mer Rouge and the larger community of Bastrop, home of Klan No. 34, which held powerful sway as a morality vigilante group. Daniels and Richard were two vocal critics of Klan No. 34 members imposing their morality on residents of Mer Rouge. They were kidnapped the night of Aug. 24 on the way home from a picnic and remained missing until Christmas Eve, when a mysterious explosion brought the decomposed bodies of two men to the surface of Lake La Fourche. A pathologist hired specially by the governor identified the bodies by noting that one wore a belt buckle bearing the initials F.W.D. and the other had on clothing Richards was reportedly wearing the night he went missing. A trial was held in January 1923, but the case was dismissed for “insufficient evidence.” State Attorney General Adolphe V. Coco was able to bring minor charges in April 1923 against 17 people, but the suspects fled the state and the charges were eventually dropped. What remains interesting is that 1923 is regarded as the Klan’s high water mark in America and that the gruesome double murder is widely credited by historians as the precipitating factor that led to its downfall in the 1920s.
75 years agoThe south door of the Bonneville Hotel got a new look on Feb. 19, 1948, when a car driven by Frank A. Hansen of Allens Park, Colo., jumped the 6-inch curb and crashed into it, much to the amazement of the driver and hotel lobby occupants. “It was an awful feeling,” Hansen told the Post-Register, surveying the splintered door. “I was driving the car to the parking place and applied my brakes. They wouldn’t work. I pumped the brakes frantically, but the car kept moving. I hit the door. That stopped it.” Hansen told police the defect was temporary, as his brakes worked fine after the crash. “Anyway, it might have been much worse,” he said. “I could have hit that large plate glass.”
