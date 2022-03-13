100 years ago
A petition was in circulation this week in 1922 to be submitted to the Department of Interior, asking that a game preserve be created in Bonneville County, beginning at a point near Irwin and extending east to Victor and the Wyoming state line, then to a point 30 miles south. “The department is asked to close this section to sheep grazing in order to encourage big game to make that a feeding ground,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported.
75 years ago
A crew from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was in Eastern Idaho this week in 1947 to conduct a month-long assessment of flood damages on the South Fork of the Snake River. J.R. Gobble of the Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce said the survey was linked with the Corps’ efforts to determine how much the Palisades Dam’s costs could be charged to flood control. Previous surveys had dealt only with farmland, but Gobble said damage to canal headgates and systems would probably be taken into account in the new survey. “The proposed Palisades Dam is considered partly as a flood control measure inasmuch as its construction would assure a regulated release from the dam,” the Post-Register reported. “Downstream projects now under way and contemplated by the army engineers on the Snake River are still considered necessary, however, even with construction of the proposed dam. Army engineers have viewed the entire Snake River flood control project as a two-ply affair. … Other groups sharing cost in the dam are expected to be irrigation units, probably the largest investment, power, wildlife and recreation.”
50 years ago
The saga over long hair at Bonneville High School took a new turn this week in 1972 as a group calling itself the Constitutionality Majority Council filed suit against the Idaho Human Rights Commission, requesting a restraining order. The committee — described in the action as a non-profit incorporated association comprised of taxpayers and patrons of Bonneville School District 93 — have called the Human Rights Commission unconstitutional, saying the state Legislature never read the bill in full before enacting the law that created it. “The suit also charged the statute is an attempt by the Legislature 'to usurp powers expressly reserved to the people and specifically granted to the trustees of Bonneville School District 93,'” UPI reported. Meantime, the Idaho attorney general’s office and the commission had filed a suit before the Idaho Supreme Court for a ruling on the district’s dress code.
25 years ago
An Idaho Falls man accused of selling $34,000 worth of methamphetamine and trying to hire someone to kill a witness pled guilty this week in 7th District Court. Gary Menninga, 33, pleaded guilty to charges of soliciting murder in the first degree and trafficking in meth. Under a plea agreement, he was to be sentenced to 10 years in prison. When first asked if he was pleading to the charges voluntarily, Menninga reportedly replied, “No sir.” After a conference with his attorney, however, he returned to the courtroom to testify that he was entering his plea voluntarily. Police said the target of the hit was an Idaho Falls man whom Menninga believed would testify about drug dealing.
