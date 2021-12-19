100 years ago
Police raided an isolated ranch house 2 miles north of Idaho Falls on Dec. 16, 1921, where they reported discovering a whiskey still and five barrels of mash ready for distribution. Two men, Ford Gardner and Claude Higgins, were placed under arrest while a third suspect was reported at large. Also in criminal justice news, Lee Chong of Idaho Falls was brought before U.S. District Judge Frank Dietrich in Pocatello on Dec. 15 after pleading guilty to two counts of possession and sale of cocaine and morphine. He was sentenced to serve seven months in the Idaho Fall Jail.
75 years ago
Teachers in the Idaho Falls school system gathered at a meeting this week in December 1946 to plan their effort to lobby the Idaho Legislature for better wages. “We don’t want a patched up law that will bring only temporary relief to the teachers,” said Ray Summers, president of the Idaho Falls Teachers Association. “We desire legislation that will assure future adequate income and will prevent widespread desertion of classrooms by capable instruction,” he said. While there would be no hasty action, Summers said, “We want to sit down with board members and seek a solution.” During the discussion, it was revealed that 13 Idaho Falls teachers had resigned since school began in September. “The situation in Idaho Falls schools is almost duplicated in other school districts of East Idaho, who are also clamoring for pay raises of about 10 per cent or five hundred dollars a year to meet the skyrocketing cost of living,” the Post-Register reported.
50 years ago
Locals this week in 1971 took time out to light four bulbs in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of Experimental Breeder Reactor-I, which went critical for the first time in 1951. Meanwhile, the New York Times was taking a look at safety systems at 25 nuclear power stations in the United States and raising questions about the Atomic Energy Commission’s regulations. “The devices were designed by methods based on mathematical analysis and computer projections,” the report said. “The first actual tests of such safety devices on a nuclear reactor are not scheduled until 1974. By then, the nation will have about 60 commercial nuclear power plants in operation. … The nuclear safety experiments will be held at the AEC’s National Reactor Testing Station northwest of Idaho Falls. The 8-year-old, $75 million project is called the Loss of Fluid Test Facility, or LOFT.”
25 years ago
The Clinton administration this week in 1996 awarded British Nuclear Fuels Inc. a $1.2 billion contract to process plutonium-contaminated waste at the Idaho National Engineering Laboratory so that it would be shipped to a permanent repository in New Mexico. The announcement came five months ahead of a deadline set in the 1995 waste agreement between the U.S. Navy, the Department of Energy and the state of Idaho. Under the timetable, construction of the plant was to be finished by 2002, with operations beginning three months later. Idaho Gov. Phil Batt said his staff was working on a plan for monitoring the agreement “to make sure we don’t let anything fall through the cracks.”