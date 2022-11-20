100 years ago
Let’s take a look at the Idaho Falls social register from the Salt Lake Tribune of Nov. 19, 1922:
“Chief among the week’s social affairs were the rose luncheons, at which Mrs. H.D. Spencer presided on Tuesday and Friday afternoons. Two large tables, exquisitely beautiful with their doilies of Cluny and Madeira, were centered with silver baskets containing fragrant pink roses. The nut cups, place cards and other appointments were carried out in the same delicate tones. Twenty guests enjoyed the hospitality of Mrs. Spencer on each afternoon. Bridge was the diversion of the afternoon following Tuesday’s luncheon, in which Mrs. A.L. Hayward was the winner of the score prize and Mrs. John Pike the consolation. … Dr. and Mrs. Charles Rogers entertained twenty guests Tuesday evening at their home on Eighth Street. Bronze chrysanthemums decorated the rooms, and tiny baby mums of the same shade were used in bud vases on the small tables where dinner was served. Other decorations suggestive of Thanksgiving were cleverly carried out in the scheme of decoration. Following the dinner, bridge and pinochle were included in the entertainment. Prizes for high score were awarded to Mrs. Frank McMaster and Le Roy Farr. Included in the guest list were Messrs. and Madames Sibert Rudman, Glenn Hubbell, Le Roy Farr, Frank McMaster, George Talbott, William Earl, Walter Rauchman and D.F. Richards, Dr. and Mrs. D.F. Richards, Dr. and Mrs. H.D. Junkin and Dr. and Mrs. G.M. Smith.”
75 years ago
Bonneville County taxpayers noticed bigger numbers on their bills this week in 1947. “Sweeping improvements in the school systems, included hiked teacher salaries, demands for road work and a general cost spiral are reflected in sharply increased tax rates this year,” the Post-Register reported. A check Thursday of the real property tax structure shows that Idaho Falls residents, for example, must pay $6.56 per one hundred dollar valuation this year as against $5.28 last year, an increase of $1.28. This rate covers the city levy, the independent school district, the total county levy and the general purpose state levy. A report from the Bonneville County Assessor’s office Thursday also disclosed that individual property valuations in downtown Idaho Falls have been raised in some sections in an effort to equalize the business district tax structure.”
50 years ago
The U.S. Army Reserve in eastern Idaho announced this week in 1972 the first woman ever to join its ranks, Gail Linda Spain of Blackfoot. Spain, who had previously served in the U.S. Marine Women’s Corps, was assigned to the 586th Military Police Platoon in Idaho Falls. A 1964 graduate of Blackfoot High School, she was employed at Bingham County Hospital. In her free time, she was reported to enjoy swimming, arts and crafts, and dancing.
25 years ago
State Sen. Stan Hawkins said this week he was considering challenging Idaho House Speaker Mike Simpson for the GOP nomination in Idaho’s 2nd Congressional District because of Simpson’s vote against a 1990 anti-abortion bill. Simpson’s comments at the time that the bill would not pass a constitutional test “call into question the judgment and integrity of every Eastern Idaho Republican serving in the Legislature at that time, including our congressman, Mike Crapo, and including me,” Hawkins said. Earlier in November 1997, Hawkins announced he would introduce a bill to ban partial birth abortions. Simpson indicated he would vote for the bill if it came to the House floor, but also questioned whether it would be necessary, since Idaho law already prohibited late-term abortions except in rare circumstances. Hawkins said Simpson was alone among eastern Idaho Republicans in opposing the 1990 bill, which passed but was vetoed by Democratic Gov. Cecil Andrus.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.