100 years ago
Deputy Sheriffs Gould and Empey seized a trunk at the Oregon Short Line Railroad depot the night of Oct. 17, 1920, and discovered a number of bottles of liquor. According to the Daily Post, “the liquor had been checked in from Butte. Later in the evening Deputy Empey arrested a man giving his name as Randall and his residence as Butte, who is believed to be the owner of the booze.” In business news, the Idaho Cigar Co. opened a factory above Daut’s Bakery and began manufacturing a cheroot to be known as the Idaho Special. “William Compley, who has had many years’ experience in the cigar manufacturing business, is the manager of the new concern,” the paper reported.
75 years ago
Joe Call, turkey farmer and manager of the local hatchery, announced this week in 1945 he would be preparing and packaging 3,000 birds for local consumption over the upcoming holidays. At the local processing plant, the birds were to be dressed and drawn, pin feathers extracted, and oil glands, lungs, feet, head and neck removed. “In preparing the turkey for the oven, tendons will also be drawn from the legs of the bird,” the Post-Register reported. “The neck and giblets are wrapped in wax paper and placed inside the bird. The bird comes especially packaged for the housewife. To insure freshly killed birds for the market, birds will be killed seven days before Thanksgiving and again seven days before Christmas. Delivery will be made three days before each of the holidays.”
50 years ago
A 20-year-old Idaho Falls man and a 16-year-old youth were being held this week on charges of first-degree burglary after Bonneville County Sheriff Blaine Skinner and Deputy L.W. Smith, the investigating officer, reported recovering an alarming cache of explosives from a bunkhouse in the Bone area. Police reported seizing two cases of 60% nitroglycerin dynamite, two boxes of electrical blasting caps and approximately 1,200 feet of primer cord. The material had been reported stolen Aug. 15 from Hartwell Construction Co.
25 years ago
Idaho Falls residents turned out in force this week in October 1995 to protest the city Planning and Zoning Commission’s plans to tighten up regulations on home-based businesses. City officials said the nearly 500 businesses already in existence would be grandfathered in, but the changes would prohibit home businesses from having more than three customers or clients on-site at any one time and limited the number of home occupations to one per household. “We’re not trying to stop home-based businesses,” said commission member Jake Cordova. “We’re just trying to make them compatible with a residential area.”