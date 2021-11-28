100 years ago
An Idaho Falls storekeeper was dead and two brothers were in custody following an incident the night of Nov. 26, 1921. According to reports, Stephen A. Browning, owner of a store at Fourth Street and Lee Avenue, was shot four times while confronting Edward and Guy Nelson, who’d entered his store while he was counting receipts from the day. Browning managed to get a shot off from his .38 caliber revolver, wounding Ed Nelson. Both men left the store, but at Guy Nelson’s house, Ed Nelson called his mother to come. She telephoned a physician, who in turn called the police. Browning was found in his chair, shot four times. According to the Salt Lake Tribune, he was the grandson of Jonathan Browning, the original gunsmith of Utah, and the nephew of John M. Browning, the renowned gunmaker.
75 years ago
With winter approaching, city and county leaders were getting ready in late November 1946 to meet the mounting emergency created by the national coal strike. In compliance with a state of emergency proclaimed by Idaho Gov. Arnold Williams, public officials met at the Bonneville County Courthouse to form a committee empowered to ration coal. A telegram received Nov. 27 by County Clerk Jack Packer suggested such a step to conserve existing supplies and at the same time provide fuel for people with less than 10 days’ supply on hand. “‘If the paralyzing strike shows no signs of ending next week, drastic action will be forthcoming in the volunteer coal rationing programs,” said Packer, “who divulged that less than two weeks’ supply is available for the courthouse,” the Post-Register reported. “Under such a program,” he pointed out, “it may be necessary to close public institutions, except hospitals, and the use of coal now at schools, churches and other places for shivering home owners.”
50 years ago
A duck hunting trip on the Snake River at West River Road turned tragic on Nov. 27, 1971, when a boat holding three men filled with icy water. Two of the men, Ray and William Starnes, managed to make it to shore, but Dennis Oar, 19, was presumed drowned by the following night when Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies said they were suspending their search.
25 years ago
An Idaho Falls man was arrested Nov. 30, 1996, after allegedly trying to use a 1-year-old girl to cover up the price tags on a coat he was attempted to wear out of the J.C. Penney store in the Grand Teton Mall. The man faced a charge of felony burglary in connection with the incident. Store employees told police they saw him in the store two days prior to the incident eyeing the San Francisco 49ers jacket. Police were debating whether to charge the toddler’s mother with child endangerment and abandonment. While the child remained with Child Protective Services, the mother said she had left the girl with friends and had no reason to be concerned about her safety. After video of the incident was aired on local news broadcasts, both the girl’s grandmother and godmother called police to identify her.