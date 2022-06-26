100 years ago
The case against D. C. McEntire, charged in Bonneville County District Court with obtaining money under false pretenses, was dismissed this week in 1922, but not without uproar or rancor. “The case has attracted considerable attention in the court owing to the fact that the defendant sought to discredit attorney George Edgington, who assisted in the prosecution,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “Affidavits were submitted tending to show that Edgington had at one time discussed the idea of accepting a bribe to drop the case. Later, an affidavit committee appointed by Judge Gwinn reported in favor of Edgington. The affidavits were found to be false, and Attorney Edgington was fully exonerated. Edgington made strenuous objections to the case against McEntire being dropped, but County Attorney Hawley held that the evidence was not sufficient to convict and McEntire was released.”
75 years ago
The Idaho Falls City Council passed a liquor by the drink law this week in 1947, with provisions following state law and a few added regulatory measures. “The voluminous seven-page ordinance provides, among other things, for an annual city license of $937.50; licensing of bartenders for $1 annually, mainly for supervisory purposes; operating of the bars from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily except Sundays, Memorial Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas and election days; and a ban on all gambling except for slot machines and punchboards,” the Post-Register reported. “Other regulatory provisions include a requirement that any such place be at least 300 feet from any church or school, not be located in any neighborhood predominantly residential; that it comply with all city zoning ordinances; that it conform with all sanitary requirements similar to restaurants and cafes, and that it not be permitted in any place that would oust another legitimate business.”
50 years ago
Former Democratic State Chairman A.W. “Bill” Brunt was killed June 24, 1972, when his car struck an outcropping of lava rock after running off Interstate 15, 1 mile north of McCammon. Judging by the angle of the car, police said Brunt might have fallen asleep at the wheel when the accident happened, around 8:10 a.m. A boat he was towing flipped over the car and crashed about 200 feet away. Brunt’s son John, a 21-year-old senior at Brigham Young University, was listed in critical condition at Bannock Memorial Hospital. Brunt was Idaho’s Democratic state chairman from 1952 to 1954 and was a former state legislator from Bonneville County, from 1943 to 1946. His father, George Brunt, was a pioneer Idaho Falls businessman and Democratic Party leader.
25 years ago
The Idaho National Engineering and Environmental Laboratory reported this week in 1997 that it had produced a commercial version of tests used to verify the safety limits of nuclear reactors. “Since the 1960s, INEEL scientists have used advanced simulation computer code to ensure the safety of reactor experiments and predict reactor phenomena over a wide range of conditions,” the Associated Press reported. “In April, the research center signed a licensing agreement with Science Applications International Corp. to commercialize the code. INEEL said since the code became available on a commercial basis it has been applied on simulators at nuclear reactors in several states.”
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”