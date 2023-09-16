100 years agoThis week in 1923, the Idaho Statesman published a pioneer reminiscence from 1887 that I would like to share in its entirety. It comes from one Charles E. Arney of Spokane, one of Eagle Rock’s original settlers. Arney had been invited to speak at a Pocatello pioneer celebration and offered his account of how the first Bingham County fair had proved to be the reason the Union Pacific Rail Road began promoting eastern Idaho as a place for Midwesterners to settle. His account follows:
“When I came to this country Bingham County extended from eight miles below Oxford to the Yellowstone National Park and from the Lost River country and further down the line from Snake River to Wyoming, with the exception of Bear Lake, which was organized prior to Bingham. Blackfoot was the county seat. Idaho Falls in 1887 established a county fair, one-half mile below town and adjoining the Oregon Short Line tracks. It was then called the Idaho and Northern, and had been transformed from a narrow to a wide gauge road in the early spring of ’86. Sam Taylor was president, Ed Winn was secretary and I was assistant secretary of this first fair venture. We sent four-horse teams and double-deck wagons out through the sage brush to the leading ranches where farmers had begun to irrigate and brought in their pumpkins, squashes and samples of cereals and what little fruit they had raised in that early day, and installed a creditable exhibit in a booth prepared for that purpose. Most of the visitors to the fair gave this display the “once over and hurried on to the race track where for genuine sport we had the Indian races and for real speed A. Rassicott’s ‘Cayuse Molly,’ the fastest quarter horse on the track, and Bill Fisher’s ‘Rose F.,’ who actually trotted a mile in three minutes, and she was a wonder.
“The last day of the fair we observed a special train stop on the tracks and Ed Calvin, superintendent, and H.E. Vanhousen and S.S. Morris, assistant superintendents, alight and make their way through the sands of the desert to the fair grounds. We hurried to meet then with the officers of the association and started to the grandstand, but Mr. Calvin said, ‘No, gentlemen, we came to see your agricultural exhibits and after you show them to us you can go on with your ponies.’ We took them to the buildings and they were utterly amazed at the size and quality of the exhibits and made the proposition that if they could be secured by the Union Pacific road they would ship them to Omaha and Kansas City, rent booths on the street to display them and finally give them away as inducements to settlement. The fair association immediately guaranteed the use of the products for this purpose and W.E. Wheeler, editor of the Register and always a patriotic citizen, proposed to print placards to be placed over the exhibits, stating that they were displayed at the Bingham County Fair at Eagle Rock in the year 1887.
“This species of co-operation between the Union Pacific road and the business men and farmers of the Upper Snake River Valley marked the dawn of a great exodus from the middle west to this valley, which changed the old mode of farming and resulted in bringing capital for the irrigation of that vast desert waste, which could not be financed by the early pioneers.”
75 years agoThe appearance of two men in Idaho Falls on Sept. 15, 1948, associates of Bing Crosby, produced a flurry of rumors that Der Bingle himself might be in town. They were put to rest by one of the men, John Eacret, who said, “I can assure you he won’t.” Eacret, who managed Crosby’s ranches near Elko, Nev., was in town on a cattle-buying trip, accompanied by Clay Johnson from Crosby’s Hollywood office.
50 years agoThe Idaho Nuclear Energy Commission was on the chopping block in September 1973 and eastern Idahoans were not happy about the proposal. In a letter to Myron H. Schlechte, staff director of the state legislature’s reorganization commission, INEC Board Chairman Donald J. MacKay of Idaho Falls said he and his fellow INEC leaders were opposed to seeing the organization’s functions transferred to the governor’s office. State Sen. Dick Smith, R-Rexburg, one of two eastern Idaho members on the reorganization commission, said many boards had to be abolished or merged to reduce the number of government agencies to not more than 20. At the time, there were about 260 agencies.
25 years agoThe U.S. Department of Energy announced this week in 1998 that it would not be renewing Lockheed Martin Idaho Technologies Co.’s contract to run the Idaho National Engineering and Environmental Laboratory. DOE announced Sept. 17 that it would let new companies compete for the lab’s multi-billion contract.
Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”
