100 years agoThis week in 1923, the Idaho Statesman published a pioneer reminiscence from 1887 that I would like to share in its entirety. It comes from one Charles E. Arney of Spokane, one of Eagle Rock’s original settlers. Arney had been invited to speak at a Pocatello pioneer celebration and offered his account of how the first Bingham County fair had proved to be the reason the Union Pacific Rail Road began promoting eastern Idaho as a place for Midwesterners to settle. His account follows:

“When I came to this country Bingham County extended from eight miles below Oxford to the Yellowstone National Park and from the Lost River country and further down the line from Snake River to Wyoming, with the exception of Bear Lake, which was organized prior to Bingham. Blackfoot was the county seat. Idaho Falls in 1887 established a county fair, one-half mile below town and adjoining the Oregon Short Line tracks. It was then called the Idaho and Northern, and had been transformed from a narrow to a wide gauge road in the early spring of ’86. Sam Taylor was president, Ed Winn was secretary and I was assistant secretary of this first fair venture. We sent four-horse teams and double-deck wagons out through the sage brush to the leading ranches where farmers had begun to irrigate and brought in their pumpkins, squashes and samples of cereals and what little fruit they had raised in that early day, and installed a creditable exhibit in a booth prepared for that purpose. Most of the visitors to the fair gave this display the “once over and hurried on to the race track where for genuine sport we had the Indian races and for real speed A. Rassicott’s ‘Cayuse Molly,’ the fastest quarter horse on the track, and Bill Fisher’s ‘Rose F.,’ who actually trotted a mile in three minutes, and she was a wonder.


Paul Menser is the author of “Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls.”

